Verizon’s myHome and myPlan options offer more than high speeds and unlimited talk, text and data—they could also help you save more on your favorite streaming platforms. What other benefits could you get from being a Verizon customer? Explore this hub of Verizon plan perks and add-ons to learn how your plan can make it easier for you to save more and do more.

A guide to Verizon perks Whether you want to help manage your kids’ screen time or save while traveling abroad, there are Verizon perks for your plan that can match your needs and turn your Verizon plan into a custom experience that fits your life and helps your budget. On top of that, you can select and control your perks right in the My Verizon app, so you don’t need to juggle multiple logins.

Streaming and entertainment perks The cost of subscribing to multiple streaming services could put a damper on movie nights, but Verizon customers can save big with myPlan streaming bundles that include top platforms like Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads). You can also choose to take advantage of discounts on YouTube Premium and get all your favorite videos, music and kids content ad-free. Check out all Verizon entertainment perks.

Travel and shopping perks International travelers who are Verizon mobile customers can take advantage of the three TravelPass days perk, which offers three 24-hour sessions a month of unlimited data, talk and text in more than 210 countries and destinations worldwide. That means you can surf the web, make calls or send texts within the country you’re visiting–or call or text someone in the U.S.–with no additional roaming charges. Going on an extended vacation? Bank your unused TravelPass days and accumulate up to 36 days within a 12-month period so you can have the coverage you need for longer getaways. You can also enhance your Verizon mobile phone plan with the Verizon Visa® Card. With the card, you get 0% financing for 12 months on products and accessories at Verizon.com, earn cash-back rewards on things you buy often, like groceries and gas, and use the rewards to lower your Verizon bill or to purchase a smartwatch, gaming console or other accessories through Verizon. Cardholders also get two free TravelPass days per year, which can be added to their accrued days if they have the TravelPass perk.

Family and parental control perks When your kids are ready to go places on their own, the Verizon Family app can help ensure that they get there and back safely. With the app installed on your family’s devices, you can know where they are and receive location alerts when they get where they’re going. You can also review call and text activity to help ensure that they’re using tech to form positive relationships* (although you can’t read message content, you can be aware of who they’re messaging and how often). Parents especially love the Safe Walk feature, which lets kids share their location in real time with a parent or guardian if they’re feeling unsure about their surroundings. With Safe Walk, they can also send an SOS to emergency contacts if they’re in trouble, or mark themselves safe from danger. Seeking more family support? Upgrade to Verizon Family Plus to check family driving insights, get roadside assistance if needed and receive alerts if an accident is detected. The parental controls in Verizon Family Plus also help you manage kids’ screen time and web use to promote good digital habits.

Perks for everyday connectivity Want to keep business and pleasure separate? Verizon’s got your back with Second Number, a perk that adds a backup phone number to any primary myPlan line. Second Number makes it easy to separate work calls from those from family and friends. You can also use your second number to distinguish acquaintances from those really important people in your life. The 100 GB Mobile Hotspot perk, which can be used in addition to any mobile hotspot data already included in your mobile plan, can help you work or create on the go with a secure, reliable connection. This perk lets you turn your smartphone into a 5G or 4G powerhouse for connected devices, like laptops and tablets, without cutting into your smartphone’s data limits. You can also keep your favorite photos and important files safely stored with the Unlimited Cloud Storage perk, either for yourself or the whole family. You’ll get the space you need to back up photos, videos and documents and the ability to get to them securely from your smartphone or connected devices. Check out all Verizon mobile productivity perks.