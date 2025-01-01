Use them toward your Verizon bill
Plus, get up to
$150 cash back
Get a $50 statement credit when you open an account and make a purchase in the first 90 days. Get an additional $100 statement credit when you spend $1500 using your card in the first 90 days. Limited time offer.
Earn $60 in rewards justby spending every month
When you spend $1,500 on dining, gas andgrocery store purchases. There are no caps or limits to the rewards you can earn.
Spending
category
Monthly
spending
Earn 4% on
Grocery stores
$800
Earn 4% on
Gas & EV charging stations
$300
Earn 4% on
Restaurants & takeout
$400
Earn 4% on
Verizon purchases*
$0
Earn 1% on
Monthly Verizon bill
$0
Earn 1% on
Everything else
$0
For demonstration purposes only.
Excluding bill payments
Use your rewards, your way
Lower your
monthly bill
Use your Verizon Visa® Card to earn rewards. Then, use those rewards to pay down your Verizon bill.
Upgrade your
smartwatch
Time is on your side when you use rewards toward a new smartwatch. Or use rewards on headphones or a 5G phone.
Level-up your
gaming gear
Play on and use your rewards at Verizon toward popular gaming consoles, the latest accessories you want and more.
Get more out
of
your Verizon Visa®
Card benefits
Auto pay,
auto save
New enrollees to Verizon's Auto Pay can get up to $10/mo off each eligible wireless phone line, up to 12 lines max (depending on plan) and/or $10/mo off each eligible Fios service.
Financing
made easy
Verizon Wireless customers get 0% financing with 12 equal monthly payments on accessory purchases, each totaling $100 or more, exclusively with a Verizon Visa® Card.
No annual fees
Plus no additional, surprise fees on foreign transactions.
Have questions? We’ve got answers
Am I eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card?
You must be a Verizon Fios Account Owner with at least one active Fios service or Verizon wireless customer who is the Account Owner or an Account Manager and have 12 phone lines maximum (depending on plan) on your wireless account to be eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card. Upon credit card approval, all new card holders will receive a Verizon Visa Signature Card.
Verizon wireless Business accounts and Prepaid accounts aren’t eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card.
Verizon Fios Business accounts aren't eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card.
I have a Verizon Fios or Verizon wireless account. How do I apply for the Verizon Visa Card?
Verizon Fios Account Owners with at least one active Fios service or Verizon wireless customers who are Account Owners or Account Managers with up to 12 phone lines maximum (depending on plan), can apply anytime:
- On our website: Visit our Verizon Visa Card page
- In the My Verizon app: Tap the menu icon at the top of the screen and choose Verizon Visa Card.
- At checkout on our website or app: Choose the Apply link when you see it during checkout.
- Over the phone with our Customer Service
- In a Verizon store or at select Verizon Authorized Retailers
Verizon wireless Business accounts and Prepaid accounts or Verizon Fios Business accounts aren't eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card.
How do I earn Verizon Dollars with my Verizon Visa Card?
When you're approved for the Verizon Visa Card you'll start earning rewards on qualifying purchases as part of the Verizon Visa Card Rewards Program.
When you use the Verizon Visa Card just as you would any other credit card, you earn a percentage of the purchase in Verizon Dollars1:
- 4% on grocery store purchases and gas or electric vehicle charging purchases
- 4% on dining purchases, including take-out and delivery
- 4% on Verizon purchases (excluding bill payment)
- 1% on Verizon Wireless Account bill or Verizon Fios Account bill payment,
- 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted.
For example, if you spend $100 at a grocery store using your Verizon Visa Card, you automatically earn 4% in Verizon Dollars. There's no limit on the amount of Verizon Dollars you can earn for purchases.
Learn more with The Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions.
1 Purchases subject to credit approval. Verizon Dollars will be forfeited for Rewards Program inactivity.
Can I add my Verizon Visa Card to digital wallets, like Apple Pay?
Yes, when you receive and activate your Verizon Visa Card, you can also add it to your mobile wallet (e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay).