Build the best mobile plan for your whole family
Families come in all shapes and sizes. But no matter who your loved ones are, there’s a Verizon Unlimited data plan that’s sure to be a perfect fit. These simple steps can help you piece together the best phone plan for your whole family when you make the switch to Verizon.
Step 1: Choose the number of people on your family’s plan.
With Verizon’s Unlimited plans, you can have multiple lines per plan. To add or subtract lines, simply log in to your My Verizon account in a browser or use the My Verizon app.
Step 2: Pick a data plan for each family member.
Verizon family setups are easier to use and enjoy than ever before with our newest way to get Unlimited data; myPlan.
Available Unlimited plans in the myPlan ecosystem include two unlimited data plan options, with additional customizations (like awesome perks!) so everyone in the family can get their own plan with the perks they want, complete with the network performance you need.
With myPlan you can change your plan as your needs change. Yes, whenever you want. You can do this with ease and convenience, in real time, in the My Verizon App.
Step 3: Match each family member with a device.
Unlimited plans can cover multiple lines. This adds another layer of flexibility so that account members can pick a phone according to what they need. Devices you can add to an account include:
Basic phones are used primarily to make and receive phone calls and send individual texts.
Smartphones, in addition to calls and texts, provide tools such as apps and easy access to information on the go with internet browser capabilities.
Tablets combine the conveniences of a phone with the capabilities of a computer. You can easily take them anywhere, but you have more ability to manage (and draw) files.
Smartwatches can take phone calls and text messages, track health and fitness, play music and more.
Customize your Verizon family plan.
The best group plans allow you to choose which of the basic components — people, plans and devices — are best suited for your life. Follow these simple steps and explore our flexible Unlimited plans with MyPlan to start building yours today.
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.Descubre más
Programa de lealtad de Verizon
Descubre los beneficios de ser cliente de Verizon con Verizon Dollars y Verizon Shine.Descubre más
Combina y ahorra.
Ahorra en internet residencial, teléfono, beneficios y más. Mantenlo todo junto con Verizon.Comienza
Beneficios del plan Verizon
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en beneficios que incluyen
entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.