Verizon Prepaid plans: Your top questions answered
The longer you stay, the more you save with Verizon Prepaid. Shop for a new phone or bring your own to get started.
Verizon’s No Annual Contract Monthly Plans can be a great way to keep your spending in check—thanks to no overage charges—while giving you access to America’s most awarded network.
Here, we’ve answered your top questions about Verizon prepaid plans:
What is a Verizon prepaid plan?
With No Annual Contract Plans (also known as prepaid) you pay in advance for your service, You can also choose from our monthly plans with no deposits or credit checks. Plus, enjoy up to $15/mo savings after 9 months of service, with loyalty discounts and Auto Pay.
What prepaid plans are available?
You can choose from any of the following prepaid monthly phone plans:
- $35 Llamadas y mensajes de texto
- $40 5 GB of high speed data
- $50 15 GB of high speed data and unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada
- $65 Unlimited high speed data with talk, text and data to and from Mexico and Canada
All plans included:
- 5G Nationwide coverage
- Llamadas y mensajes de texto ilimitados
- Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations
- $5/mo savings when you enroll in Auto pay
- Plans $40 and higher are eligible for loyalty discounts
Can I bring my own device to a prepaid plan?
Yes, You can bring a device you already own over to Verizon. Keep the phone you love (and already paid for) and take advantage of Verizon's network.
Do I still need to pay an activation fee?
No. There are no activation fees for prepaid plans when you sign up online.To see more features or find out more about a Verizon prepaid plan, check out the Prepaid Plans FAQ.
Other related terms:Prepaid plans, prepaid phone plans, prepaid cell phone plans, cell phones prepaid, unlimited prepaid phone plan, no annual contract
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.Descubre más
Programa de lealtad de Verizon
Descubre los beneficios de ser cliente de Verizon con Verizon Dollars y Verizon Shine.Descubre más
Combina y ahorra.
Ahorra en internet residencial, teléfono, beneficios y más. Mantenlo todo junto con Verizon.Comienza
Beneficios del plan Verizon
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en beneficios que incluyen
entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
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