Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Connected Device Plans - Support Overview

Learn about plans to connect your tablet, mobile hotspot and other data-only devices to America's best network. Or sign in to My Verizon or the My Verizon app to add a data plan today.