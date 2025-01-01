|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
LG G Pad™ 8.3 LTE Overview
Find all LG G Pad 8.3 LTE Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Google Backup and Restore - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Insert / Remove SIM Card - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Activate / Set Up Device - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to quickly set up your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Add / Edit / Delete a Contact - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Add / Remove Face Recognition - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Add a User Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to add a user account to your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Add a Virtual Private Network - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Add an Existing Google Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Adjust Account Sync Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view sync settings on your LG G Pad 8.3 if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Adjust Brightness / Display Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, etc.) for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Adjust Volume - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to manage volume controls if your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
Adjust Vibrate Mode - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to set when your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE vibrates to alert you of a notification.
How to Use
Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to allow your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Capture a Screenshot - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to capture and view a screenshot on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Change Network Mode - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
Apps & Widgets
Clear App Cache - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here’s how to clear temporary storage data to improve your G Pad 8.3's performance.
How to Use
Common Camera Settings - LG G Pad 8.3
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., storage, front / rear camera, etc.) for your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Compose and Send Email Message-LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to create and send an email message from your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Delete Email Messages - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to delete email messages from your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Edit / Remove a User Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE has multiple profiles set up to accommodate more than one user, follow these steps if you need to remove an account or update its settings.
How to Use
Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your LG G Pad 8.3 or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
Apps & Widgets
Enable / Disable App - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Some pre-installed apps on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
Troubleshooting
Factory Data Reset (Powered Off) - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to factory / hard reset your G Pad 8.3 LTE if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
Troubleshooting
Factory Data Reset (Powered On) - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to factory / hard reset your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card of your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Install Device Software Updates - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Install Device Software Updates - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
LG G Pad 8.3 LTE - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
LG G Pad 8.3 LTE - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your G Pad 8.3 LTE to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
LG G Pad 8.3 LTE - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
LG G Pad 8.3 LTE - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Language Selection - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to change the language used on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Link / Unlink Contacts - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Manage Corporate Email Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's info on updating work email settings for your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Manage Data Usage - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and / or limits on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Manage Do Not Disturb Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If your LG G Pad 8.3 isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email, here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings.
How to Use
Manage Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to configure Mobile Hotspot settings (e.g., Broadcast SSID, Security type, etc.) on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Manage Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to configure Mobile Hotspot settings (e.g., password, allowed devices, timeout settings, etc.) for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Manage Screen Lock Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
Move Media Files to / from Computer - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to transfer pictures, video or music files between your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE and a computer.
How to Use
Perform a Gmail Sync - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
Power Up in Safe Mode - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Safe mode is a diagnostic state on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Remove Gmail Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Removing a Gmail™ (Google™) account from your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Reset All Settings - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If your G Pad 8.3 LTE crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Reset App - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to reset apps if your LG G Pad 8.3 tablet crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Restart Device - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to restart your G Pad 8.3 LTE if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Restart Device - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to restart your LG G Pad X8.3 if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
Restart in Safe Mode - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Restarting your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set Date and Time - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE shows the incorrect date and/or time, view this info to correct it.
How to Use
Set Lock Screen Notifications - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your G Pad 8.3 LTE when the screen is locked.
Features
Set Notification Sounds - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Sign In / Out - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on your LG G Pad 8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Stop Running Apps - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your LG G Pad 8.3 to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Transfer Data via SmartShare Beam - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to wirelessly transfer data from your LG G Pad 8.3 to another NFC-capable device.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for LG G Pad™ 8.3 LTE
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Turn Airplane Mode On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Automatic App Restore On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's info on backing up and restoring app data on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
Turn Bluetooth On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Turn Data On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Turning data on your G Pad 8.3 LTE provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Turn GPS Location On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your G Pad 8.3 LTE to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE on or off.
How to Use
Turn Power Saver On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
Turn Screen Rotation On / Off - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
If the display on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE doesn't rotate, this shows how to fix it.
Apps & Widgets
Uninstall Apps - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your G Pad 8.3 LTE is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Unlock Screen - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
To unlock the screen on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE, check out this info.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
View / Restrict Data Usage by App - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE uses.
How to Use
View Battery Info - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Standby Time, etc.) for your G Pad 8.3 LTE
How to Use
View Contact Sync Source - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE was imported from.
How to Use
View Device ID - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view the device ID (IMEI) for your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
View Device Screen on TV - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
View MAC Address - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
View Phone Number - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view the phone number for your G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
View Pictures / Videos - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
View SIM Card Number - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your LG G Pad 8.3.
How to Use
View Signal Strength - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view signal strength on the LG G Pad 8.3 LTE.
How to Use
View Software Version - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
To view the software version your LG G Pad 8.3 LTE is running, check out this info.
How to Use
View and Reply to an Email Message - LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your LG G Pad 8.3.