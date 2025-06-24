Elige solo los beneficios que quieres. Ahorra en cada uno. Cámbialo cuando quieras. Sin compromiso en ningún momento.
¿Quién quiere planes con beneficios que no deseas o no usas? Tú decides agregar solo tus beneficios favoritos como, Disney Bundle o Apple One y muchos más.
myPlan: Elimina y agrega beneficios luego de inscribirte
(Duración del vídeo: 1:45)
myplan-removing-and-adding-perks-video: Transcripción del video
myPlan: Removing and adding perks post enrollment (1:45)
How to add and remove your myPlan perks
Pick the subscriptions you love.
And save on every one...
Check out the exclusive savings on all your favorite monthly subscriptions.
You can change them anytime, so you're never locked in.
After you've enrolled in myPlan, it's easy to go back and add or remove perks.
To get started, go to verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.
Or open the My Verizon app.
Tap the Mobile icon at the bottom of your screen.
Then tap on your plan.
You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to make updates to your plan.
Next, scroll down.
To update your perk selections, tap Manage your perks.
Updating your perk selections is simple.
Just switch the toggle off for any perk you no longer want.
Or switch on any perk you'd like to add.
After you've selected your perks, review your plan changes.
If everything looks good, tap Confirm.
You can begin registering your perk right away or go to your Plan overview to check out all your features and perks.
The perks you can start using right away will be marked "active" on your plan page.
If any of your perks require further set up, you'll need to activate the perk by tapping Set up.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment. Depending on the perk, you'll be able to manage existing subscriptions or start a new account.
Once complete, your new perks are ready to use.
And it's that simple.
Any questions? Visit our FAQ page.