|
Plan perks - Support Overview
Find support for optional perks that you can add to your eligible plans, including FAQs, videos and how to guides.
Video
myPlan: Enroll in myPlan and activate your perks
Learn how every member of your family can customize their own unique plan for ultimate flexibility on MyPlan. So everyone gets what they want & everyone saves.
Video
myPlan: Removing and adding perks post enrollment
Learn how to add your favorite perks on MyPlan, like the Disney Bundle, or Apple One and so many more.
Video
myHome: Perk Overview - How to add perks
Save big on the entertainment you love. Learn how to add your favorite perks on myHome.
About
+play Monthly Credit perk for select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
This perk is no longer available to add to accounts. If you have this perk, find out how to manage your +play subscriptions.
About
100 GB Mobile Hotspot perk with unlimited mobile plans FAQs
Learn how to get 100 GB Mobile Hotspot for $10/mo when you have select unlimited plans. Find out how to sign up.
About
3 TravelPass Days perk with unlimited mobile plans FAQs
Learn how to get 3 TravelPass days for $10/mo when you have select mobile plans. Find out how to use your days when you travel outside of the US.
About
Apple Music Family perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
Learn about the Apple Music Family perk. Available with select mobile and internet plans. Learn how to sign up and manage your subscription.
About
Apple One perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
Learn about the Apple One perk. Available with select mobile and home internet plans. Learn how to sign up and manage your subscription.
About
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (W/Ads) perk with select mobile and home plans FAQs
Get the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (W/Ads) $10/month perk with select mobile and home internet plans.
About
Home Device Advisor perk with select home internet plans FAQs
Learn about the Home Device Advisor perk. Premium 24/7 tech support for eligible home tech.
About
My Verizon Website - Activate Netflix & HBO Max Perk
Here's how to activate and access your Netflix and HBO Max plan perk via the My Verizon website.
About
My Verizon Website - Manage Perks
Here's how to add, activate or remove a plan perk via the My Verizon website.
About
My Verizon app - Activate Netflix & HBO Max Perk
Here's how to activate and access your Netflix® and HBO Max plan perk via the My Verizon app.
About
My Verizon app - Manage Perks
Here's how to add, activate or remove a plan perk via the My Verizon app.
About
Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
Learn about the Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) perk. Available with select mobile and home internet plans. Learn how to sign up and manage your subscription.
About
Smartwatch Data & Safety perk with unlimited mobile plans FAQs
This perk is no longer available to add to accounts. If you have this perk, find out how to manage your services.
About
Unlimited Cloud Storage perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
Learn how to get Unlimited storage as low as $10/month with select home internet and mobile plans. Find out how to sign up and manage your storage.
About
Video: How to register Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads)(length: 1:04)
Watch this video to learn how to register your $10/mo Disney Bundle perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Disney Bundle.
Length: 1:04
About
Video: How to register the YouTube Premium perk(length: 0:44)
Watch this video to learn how to register your YouTube Premium perk.
Length: 0:44
About
Video: How to register your Apple Music Family perk(length: 0:39)
Watch this video to learn how to register your $10/mo Apple Music Family perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Apple Music Family.
Length: 0:39
About
Video: How to register your Apple One perk(length: 0:46)
Watch this video to learn how to register your $10/mo Apple One myPlan perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Apple One.
Length: 0:46
About
Video: How to register your Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) perk(length: 1:17)
Watch this video to learn how to register your $10/mo Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) perk.
Length: 1:17
About
Video: myHome: Home Device Support & Protection(length: 1:26)
Watch this video to learn how to use Home Device Support & Protection service.
Length: 1:26
About
About
About
About
Walmart+ Membership perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
This perk is no longer available to add to accounts. If you have this perk, find out how to manage your services.
About
YouTube Premium perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs
Learn about the YouTube Premium perk. Available with select mobile and home internet plans. Learn how to sign up and manager your subscription.