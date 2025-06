Preguntas frecuentes sobre el beneficio de almacenamiento ilimitado en Cloud con ciertos planes móviles y de internet residencial

How to use your Unlimited Cloud Storage perk



We've already activated your Cloud subscription, but you'll need to download the Verizon Cloud app to get it set up.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, tap Manage services & perks.



Look for your Unlimited Cloud Storage perk and tap on it.



To access your Cloud storage, download the Verizon Cloud app.



Tap on the App Store or Google Play buttons to download the app now or select the associated line to send a download link.



You'll also find download options for the desktop app.



Open the app and follow along with the set up guide.



Once complete, you're ready to start using your Cloud storage.