Preguntas frecuentes de Verizon Cloud

Verizon Cloud is an app that lets you easily and automatically backup files and sync to compatible phones, tablets and computers on Android, iOS, Windows and MAC operating systems - in their original form.



Verizon Cloud features and benefits:

Función Benefit Unlimited storage* Unlimited space for original-size photos, videos, contacts, music and documents. Plus, text message and call log backup for Android phones. Automatic backup Choose between backing up your files manually or setting up automatic, always-on backups for reliable peace of mind. Essential security Keep your private information secure and accessible only by you, with security features like a PIN-protected Locked Folder. Advanced searching Find and share photos and videos quickly and easily. Revisit vacations, gatherings of family and friends, and more with sophisticated search tools and an automatic playback feature. Cross-device compatibility Save and access your files on your phone, tablet, and computer, regardless of device operating system (Android and iOS compatible).

If you’re a Verizon customer you can subscribe to Verizon Cloud through the Verizon website or My Verizon using:

Apple App Store

Google Play through a Smartphone or Tablet

Watch our Verizon Cloud video to learn more.



