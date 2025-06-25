Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

Netflix is a streaming service with unlimited TV shows, movies, and more. You can watch as much as you want, whenever you want. There's always something new to discover every week made just for you. A Netflix Standard with ads plan is a $6.99/month value.
Max has it all. Stream HBO, iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, family favorites, breaking news and more. Discover the best entertainment for every mood. Max With Ads plan is a $9.99/month value.
What is the Netflix Standard with ads & Max (With Ads) plan?
What is the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
When you have an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan, you can get both Netflix Standard with ads and Max (With Ads plan) through Verizon for $10/month. That's a $7.98/month savings.
With the Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle, you can stream a wide variety of content on both services, including award-winning TV shows, movies, family favorites and more.
Good to know:
- You can link your existing Netflix account and its plan to this perk. You must first register your perk to link your existing Netflix account to your Verizon bill. Learn more about how to link your existing Netflix accounts or manage multiple Netflix account.
- If you have an existing Max account, you must replace it with your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk during the Max (With Ads plan) registration. Learn more about how to manage your existing Max account or Max through a third party account.
- One Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk is available per eligible mobile phone line, 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet line or Fios Home Internet account.
- Subject to Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk Terms & Conditions.
Looking for just Netflix or just Max? Visit our +play page to learn how to get Netflix or Max individually through Verizon.
Am I eligible to add the Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle perk?
The Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk can be added to these monthly plans:
- Mobile phone plans - Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*. You can add 1 perk per line. The $10/month per line charge appears on your mobile bill.
- 5G Home, LTE Home - 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus. You can add 1 perk per line. The $10/month charge appears on your mobile bill.
- Fios Home Internet plans - You can add 1 perk to an account that has an eligible plan. The $10/month charge appears on your Fios Home Internet bill. Fios Classic standalone plans aren't eligible for this perk.
Note: You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
I have mobile phone plans and Verizon Home Internet. Can I add perks to both?
If you have mobile phone lines and also:
- 5G Home or LTE Home - You can add one of each perk to each of your phone lines and your home internet line. We'll let you know if you've already purchased a perk for one of your lines before you purchase it again.
- An eligible Fios Home Internet plan - You can add a perk to each of your mobile phone lines and also the same perk to your Fios account.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
When I have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk subscription, can I change to Netflix without ads?
Yes. When you have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk, you can upgrade at any time to a Netflix:
- Standard (without ads) plan - You will be billed an additional $10/month
- Premium plan. You'll be billed an additional $17/month
These plans don't have ads. The change will be effective immediately. Make the Netflix plan changes by visiting your Netflix Account.*
The updated charge will appear in the Services & perks section of your Verizon bill.
*You can also visit your Netflix account to change back to the Standard with Ads subscription.
When I have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk subscription, can I change to Max without ads?
Yes. When you have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk, you can upgrade your Max (With Ads) plan at any time to:
- A Max Standard (without ads) plan - You'll be billed an additional $11/month.
- A Max Premium plan - You'll be billed an additional $15/month.
- You can also change back to a Max (With Ads) plan.
The updated charge appears in the Services & perks section of your Verizon bill.
Make Max plan changes by visiting your Max account. The change will be effective immediately. Visit our How to steps for detailed instructions.
How do I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
You can get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk when you sign up for an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan.
Or when you have an eligible plan, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon.
- Sign into either your:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & perks and scroll down to view perks your plan is eligible for. Choose a perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk.
- Select the line to add the perk to. Follow the prompts to add and register the perk.
Keep in mind:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can register perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
- You must activate at least 1 of the subscriptions (i.e., Netflix, Max) within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
Watch our videos to learn more about adding perks to your myPlan mobile plan or myHome home internet plan. Or view our How to steps.
How do I access my Netflix & Max subscriptions after I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
After enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, we'll send you registration instructions.
To use Netflix and Max (With Ads) you must complete registration of the Netflix & Max subscriptions separately and must complete the registration process on the Netflix or Max websites.
Watch our video How to register your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. Or view our How to steps
I already have a Netflix account. Can I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk?
Yes. If you have a Netflix plan you can link this subscription to your perk.
When you begin registration, just enter your existing Netflix login credentials to link your existing Netflix account to your perk. Once completed, you will no longer be billed by Netflix.
Contact Netflix directly for any questions about Netflix billing for your existing Netflix account.
I already have a Max account through Max. Can I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk?
Yes. If you have an existing Max account through Max, you must replace that account with your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk during registration of Max (With Ads plan). You continue to be charged separately for any existing Max account until you replace that account with your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk.
Learn how to add your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk.
Important: When you register Max through the Verizon perk:
- Any free trial or promos for Max you got outside of Verizon are lost.
- Any add-ons (e.g., Max B/R Sports Add-On, etc.) are not carried over.
- Any long-term subscriptions directly through Max (multi-month, annual, etc.) are canceled by Max and refunded to you.
I already have a Netflix subscription that I bought on +play or with another line. Can I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk?
Yes. Here's what happens when you already have Netflix bought through +play or with another line:
- When registering the Netflix subscription you must use a new Netflix username and you'll have 2 separate subscriptions billed by Verizon.
- You can manage your original Verizon-billed subscriptions through +play or with myPlan. Your new Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk won't automatically replace other Verizon-billed Netflix subscriptions.
Contact Netflix directly for any questions about billing for any of your other existing Netflix accounts.
I already have a Max subscription that I bought on +play or through a third party. Can I get the Netflix & Max (With Ads) $10/month perk?
Yes. Here's what happens when you already have Max (With Ads, Ad-Free or Ultimate Ad-Free) bought through +play or another third party (i.e., not through Max):
When you enroll in the perk and register Max:
- A separate Max account is created which is billed through Verizon.
- You then have both your original Max account and your new Max perk plan and account. You must manage the original account with the third party if you don't want multiple accounts. Your new Max perk plan and account won’t automatically replace the original account.
Note: The above applies whether you enroll in the perk subscription using the same email address or a different email address than you used for your original Max account.
I already have a Max plan. When I register my perk subscriptions, will my existing plan's promotions or add-ons carry over to the Max subscription that will now be billed through Verizon?
No. When you enroll in the perk and sign up for Max using the same email address you used with the original subscription:
- Any free trial or promo for Max you got outside of Verizon doesn't carry over to the Verizon perk subscription.
- Any add-ons (e.g., Max B/R Sports Add-On, etc.) aren't carried over when you change to the Verizon perk.
- Any long-term subscriptions direct through Max (multi-month, annual, etc.) are canceled by Max and refunded to you.
I have the +play Monthly Credit perk. Can I use those monthly credits to pay for the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
No. The +play Monthly Credit perk can't be used for subscriptions that are being billed to your Verizon account.
You can apply the +play Monthly Credit perk when you have an individual Netflix and/or Max subscription* through +play. That's because those charges appear on your credit/debit card statement (e.g., "Verizon +play Duolingo") and not on your Verizon bill.
Learn more about +play. An online platform that lets Verizon customers centralize their streaming subscription services.
*You can have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) subscriptions at the same time you have these subscriptions separately through +play.
How do I watch Netflix when I have this perk?
After you register your perk subscription, you can access your streaming content by signing in to your Netflix account, on any Netflix capable device, with the login you used when you registered.
Note: Netflix shows are only available on Netflix.
*Netflix is available on many internet-connected devices (e.g., set-top boxes, smart TVs, computers, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, etc. For a full list visit the Netflix website.
How do I watch Max when I have this perk?
After you register your perk subscription, you can access your streaming content by:
- Signing in to your Max account. Either:
- Download and open the Max app.*
- Sign into your Max account on a web browser.
- Sign in with the login you used when you activated the perk subscription.
- Set up your profile (if you don’t already have one).
*To see which devices support the Max app, visit the Max help page and search "devices."
How does the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk billing work?
Here's how it works when you add the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk to your eligible plan:
- Billing starts when the eligible mobile line or home internet plan line is active and you order the perk.
- The $10/month per line charge appears on your:
- Mobile bill if the perk is added to your mobile phone line, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home or LTE Home Plus plan.
- Fios Home Internet bill if the perk is added to your Fios Home Internet account.
- You will have access to the perk as soon as billing starts by activating each subscription.*
- The perk renews automatically until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime in My Verizon.
*Important: You must activate at least 1 of the subscriptions (i.e., Netflix, Max) within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
How do I manage my Netflix account when I have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
When you have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk you can manage your accounts by visiting your Netflix Account page. There, you can manage your Netflix plan, update login information, set Parental Controls, manage subtitles, language and playback settings and more.
For more information visit the Netflix Help Center.
How do I manage my Max account when I have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk?
When you have the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk you can manage your Max account by visiting the Max Help Center, Account & Sign in.
There, you can change your email, password or name, manage your Max devices, help keep your account secure and more.
What happens to my Netflix and Max subscription if I cancel my perk?
If you cancel your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk during the billing period, you can use your perk until the end of the perk subscription period. The $10 charge for that month isn't refunded or prorated.
Netflix:
- If you upgraded your Netflix perk subscription to a Netflix Standard or Premium subscription, when you cancel the perk the upgraded subscription is canceled at the end of the billing period.
- If you had a Netflix subscription before you got the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, that subscription may automatically resume.
To cancel:
- Mobile phone, 5G Home, LTE Home accounts - Visit Services & perks in My Verizon to manage the perk. To view instructions visit our How to steps.
- Fios Home Internet account - Visit My Verizon. On your homepage, scroll down to view your perks. Select the perk to manage.
What happens to my Netflix and Max subscriptions if I change or cancel my eligible plan?
Here's what happens if you change or cancel your eligible plan. If you:
- Change the line with the perk from a qualifying plan to another qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- Cancel your qualifying Verizon line, or change to a non-qualifying plan, your Netflix and Max subscriptions through Verizon end immediately. You can re-subscribe directly with Netflix and/or Max.
- If you had a Netflix and/or Max subscription before having the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk subscription, those subscriptions may automatically resume.
You can change or cancel your plan anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my Netflix and Max subscriptions if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service account?
If you cancel the Verizon mobile or home internet service your perk is associated with, your perk is canceled. The $10 perk charge isn't refunded. You can use each perk subscription until the end of the perk subscription period, then the perk subscriptions cancel.
Important:
- If you have a payment method (e.g., credit card, debit card, etc.) on file with Netflix, Netflix may resume your account subscription and charge that previous method of payment.
- If you don't have a payment method on file with Netflix, your Netflix account goes on hold. To keep using these services, visit your Netflix Account and add a new method of payment.
If you suspend your service without billing:
- During the perk subscription period, you keep the perk and continue to be charged $10/month.
- At the end of the subscription period, the subscriptions don’t renew and you won't have access to the Netflix and Max subscriptions through Verizon.
I didn’t register the perk subscriptions and my perk was canceled. Can I get the perk again?
If you don’t activate at least one of the subscriptions (i.e., Netflix, Max) within 90 days of buying the perk:
- The perk automatically cancels and is removed from your account.
- The perk charge for that month isn’t prorated. You’re charged the full perk price.
- You won’t see a charge for the perk on your bill for the following bill cycle.
Good to know: You can buy the perk again. Be sure to activate at least one of the subscriptions within 90 days of purchase or the perk will automatically cancel.
When signing up, I linked the wrong Netflix account to my Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. What should I do?
If you connected the wrong Netflix account to your Verizon perk, contact Netflix customer service for help.
You'll need to provide the email address for the Netflix account that's incorrectly linked. To get the email address, visit the My Verizon Services & perks page. Choose the Netflix & Max perk, click Manage, then Get Support with Netflix.
I have a Netflix account but I can't sign in to link to my Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. What should I do?
Here's what to do If you can't sign in to link your existing Netflix account to your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk:
- If you know the email address you originally used to sign up for Netflix, visit Netflix login help to reset your password.
- If you don’t know the email address you originally used to sign up for Netflix, or believe you may have mistyped it, check to see if you’re signed into Netflix on the device you used to sign up. If so, you can locate and update your sign in information.
- If you need more support contact Netflix customer service.
I linked a Netflix account to my perk but don't remember my email address to sign in on other devices. What should I do?
If you can't remember which email address you used for your Netflix account you can either:
- Check to see if you're still signed in on the device you used to link an account. If so, access your account details to find the email address.
- In My Verizon, visit your Services & perks page. Choose the Netflix & Max perk. Click Manage, then Get Support with Netflix. You'll be sent to a sign-in page with your email address pre-populated. From here you can sign in to your account and update your email address as needed.
How can I contact Netflix or Max for customer support?
You can contact:
- Verizon customer support for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- Netflix and/or Max directly for help with your plan and account:
- The Netflix Help Center
- The Max Help Center