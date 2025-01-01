Home Device Advisor perk with select home internet plans FAQs

Home Device Advisor gives you premium 24/7 tech support for eligible home tech with:

2 in-home expert visits every 12 months. 1

Optional product installations for only $49/product.2

You can get tech support for virtually all your home entertainment, home office and smart home products, including:

Desktop computers 3

Printers

Routers 4

Tablets 4 and e-readers

Smartwatches (if they are not already covered by any one of the Verizon wireless device protection options)

LCD, plasma or LED TVs

Home theater systems (including soundbars, speakers, Blu-ray™ players, amps, etc.)

Audio/video streaming devices 4

Gaming systems

Smart home security systems (including door locks, video doorbells, security cameras, etc.)

Other smart home products like thermostats, smoke detectors, light dimmers and more

Good to know: Home Device Advisor doesn't include tech support for wireless devices, such as smartphones and/or basic phones, with a line on your Verizon mobile account. However, it can help optimize connected home products with mobile devices, such as setting up your thermostat app feature on your smartphone.



Learn more by visiting our Home Device Advisor FAQs.



