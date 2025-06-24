myHome: Home Device Support & Protection

How to use your Home Device Support & Protection service



If you have the Home Device Advisor perk, you're saving $5 each month on fast 24/7 tech support by phone, chat or app.



If you have Verizon Home Device Protect, you're getting protection, support and more for virtually all your home tech. If eligible home tech needs repair or replacement, you're covered.



Now that your new service is active, let's look at how to use it.



Open the My Verizon app.



Tap the Home icon on the bottom of your screen.



Depending on your service, look for Home Device Advisor or Verizon Home Device Protect and tap on it.



From here, you can change your service or remove it.



For 24/7 tech support, download the Tech Coach app.



If you have Verizon Home Device Protect, it will look a little different. Tap Details for more options.



Eligible home tech is covered in your home and also a second residence.



You can learn how to file a claim from here.



You can also schedule an in-home expert visit. You get 2 no-cost visits included every 12 months.



Download the Tech Coach app for 24/7 tech support.



Download it now or send a link to your email.



Open the Tech Coach app and follow along with the set up guide to sign in.



Once complete, you're all set.