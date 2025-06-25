Learn how to register your YouTube Premium perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to YouTube Premium. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.
How to register the YouTube Premium perk
youtube-premium-perk-activation-video: Video Transcript
Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment.
To get started, look for an action notification.
To register your new subscription, you must create an account or use an existing one.
Set up YouTube Premium by tapping Register.
You'll be redirected to Google.
Follow along with the steps to sign in to your preferred Google account.
You'll be asked to allow Verizon to start, add or remove paid subscriptions to your YouTube account.
Once complete, you're ready to enjoy all of YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids ad-free.
