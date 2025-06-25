YouTube Premium perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

How to customize the perfect plan with myPlan



To get started, go to verizon.com and sign in to your account.



Or open the My Verizon app.



You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to enroll.



Tap the Mobile icon at the bottom of your screen.



Then tap on your plan.



From here, you can explore myPlan.



To customize your plan you'll need to choose your unlimited option.



Next, you can add your perks.



You'll save on every one...



It's that easy.



And don't forget — you can add or remove perks anytime you want, and you can choose different perks for every line on your plan.



After you've selected your Unlimited and perks, review your bill plan summary.



Tap Select effective date.



Choose whether your plan updates will take effect today or on the first day of the next bill cycle.



If everything looks good, tap Confirm.



You can begin registering your perk right away or you can go to your Plan overview to check out all your features and perks.



The perks you can start using right away will be marked "active" on your plan page.



If one of the perks you've selected requires further setup, you'll need to activate that perk.



Just tap Set up to begin.



To create a new account or validate an existing one, tap Register.



Follow the perk partner's activation steps.



Some additional terms and conditions may apply to your new perk.



Once complete, your perk will appear as Active on your plan page.



And it's that simple!



Any questions? Visit our FAQ page.