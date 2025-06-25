YouTube Premium perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

With YouTube Premium, you get all of YouTube and YouTube Kids ad-free. Immerse in your favorite videos without interruption. Watch YouTube videos how and when you want, offline, on the go or in the background while using other apps.
YouTube Premium also includes YouTube Music Premium. Listen to the world's largest music catalog with over 100 million songs, ad-free; enjoy personalized mixes, playlists to fit every mood, chart-toppers from around the world and more.
What is YouTube Premium?
What is the YouTube Premium $10/month perk?
When you have an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan, you can get YouTube Premium through Verizon for $10/month. That's a $3.99/month savings.
One YouTube Premium perk is available per eligible mobile phone line, 5G Home / LTE Home plan or per each Fios Home Internet account. Subject to YouTube Premium perk Terms & Conditions.
Am I eligible to get the YouTube Premium perk?
The YouTube Premium $10/month perk can be added to these monthly plans:
- Mobile phone plans - Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome.* You can add 1 of each perk per line. The $10/month per line charge appears on your mobile bill.
- 5G Home, LTE Home - 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus. You can add 1 of each perk per line. The $10/month charge appears on your mobile bill.
- Fios Home Internet plans - You can add 1 perk to an account that has an eligible plan. The $10/month charge appears on your Fios Home Internet bill. Fios Classic standalone plans aren't eligible for this perk.
Note: You won't be able to view or add any perks your plan isn't eligible for.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
I have mobile phone plans and Verizon Home Internet. Can I add perks to both?
Yes. If you have mobile phone lines and also:
- 5G Home or LTE Home - You can add a perk to your phone lines and home internet line. We'll let you know if a line on your account already has the perk.
- An eligible Fios Home Internet plan - You can add a perk to both your mobile phone lines and add 1 of the same perk to your Fios account.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
How do I get the YouTube Premium perk?
You can choose this perk when you sign up for an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan.
Or when you have an eligible plan, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon.
- Sign into either your:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & perks and scroll down to view perks your plan is eligible for. Choose a perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk.
- Select the line to add the perk to. Follow the prompts to add and activate the perk.
Visit our How to steps and Videos to learn more about adding perks to your plan.
Keep in mind:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can activate perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
- You must activate the subscription within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
How do I activate and access my YouTube Premium subscription after I get the YouTube Premium $10/month perk?
You must activate your perk subscription to use YouTube Premium:
- After you enroll in the YouTube Premium perk we'll send you activation instructions.
- You must complete activation separately on the YouTube website.
Watch our videos to learn more about adding perks to your myPlan mobile plan or myHome home internet plan:
- How to register the YouTube Premium perk
- myPlan: Enroll in myPlan and activate your perks
- myPlan: Removing and adding perks post enrollment
- myHome: How to add perks
For step-by-step perk enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon App - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks (Mobile and 5G/LTE Home only)
I have a monthly YouTube Premium (Individual) subscription through YouTube or a third party. Can I get this perk?
If you already have a monthly YouTube Premium (Individual) subscription, you can enroll in the YouTube Premium perk with either:
- The same Google email account you used for the original YouTube subscription. You must however cancel the original subscription before you can activate the perk subscription.
- A different Google email account. You can activate the perk. You will then have 2 YouTube Premium subscriptions under 2 different Google accounts.
I have an annual YouTube Premium (Individual) subscription through YouTube or a third party. Can I get this perk?
If you already have a yearly YouTube Premium (Individual) subscription, you can enroll in the YouTube Premium perk with either:
- The same Google email account you used for the original subscription. Because you can't cancel the original yearly subscription early:
- The original subscription will continue to its end date.
- You will then have 2 YouTube Premium subscriptions, the yearly subscription and the perk subscription.
- A different Google email account. You will then have 2 YouTube Premium (Individual) subscriptions under 2 different Google accounts.
I have a monthly YouTube Premium (Family) account through YouTube or a third party. Can I get this perk?
If you already have a monthly YouTube Premium (Family) subscription, you can enroll in the YouTube Premium (Individual) perk with either:
- The same Google email account you used for the original YouTube subscription. You must however cancel the original subscription before you can activate the perk subscription.
- A different Google email account:
- You can activate the perk subscription.
- You will then have 2 YouTube Premium subscriptions under 2 different Google accounts. A family subscription and an individual subscription.
I have a monthly YouTube Premium (Student) account through YouTube or a third party. Can I get this perk?
If you already have a monthly YouTube Premium (Student) subscription, you can enroll in the YouTube Premium perk with either:
- The same Google email account you used for the original YouTube subscription. You must however cancel the original subscription before you can activate the perk subscription.
- A different Google email account. You can activate the perk. You will then have 2 YouTube Premium subscriptions under 2 different Google accounts.
I have access to a monthly YouTube Premium with Family sharing subscription, through YouTube or through a third party. Can I get this perk?
If you already have a shared monthly YouTube Premium (Family) subscription, you can enroll in the YouTube Premium perk with either:
- The same Google email account you used for the original YouTube subscription. Before you can activate the perk subscription you must either:
- Remove yourself from the family subscription.
- Cancel the original subscription.
- A different Google email account:
- You can activate the perk subscription.
- You will then have access to 2 different YouTube Premium subscriptions under 2 different Google accounts.
I have a YouTube Premium promotion with YouTube or through a third party. When I get this perk will I keep the promotion?
No. Any YouTube free trial, discount or promotion you have doesn't carry over to the YouTube Premium perk.
I already have a YouTube Premium perk with Verizon. Can I still get this perk?
One YouTube Premium perk is available per eligible mobile phone line, 5G or LTE Home plan, or Fios Home Internet account. To have more than one YouTube Premium perk, you must use a different email account to enroll in each YouTube Premium perk.
How do I watch YouTube Premium when I have this perk?
After you activate your perk subscription, access your streaming content by signing in to your YouTube account.
You can sign in on any streaming-capable device using the login you used when you activated the perk subscription.
Do I need to download a separate app to use YouTube Premium?
No. If you have YouTube Premium, your membership benefits are available across all devices with access to YouTube.
All YouTube Premium benefits (e.g., ad-free videos, background play, access to YouTube Music Premium, etc.) are available on the YouTube mobile app and the YouTube Music app.
How does the YouTube Premium perk billing work?
Here's how billing works when you add the YouTube Premium perk to your eligible mobile line or home internet account:
- Billing starts when the eligible mobile phone line or home internet plan is active and you order the perk.
- The $10/month charge appears on your:
- Mobile bill if the perk is added to your mobile phone line, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home or LTE Home Plus (wireless home internet) plan.
- Fios Home Internet bill if the perk is added to your Fios Home Internet account.
- You will have access to the perk as soon as billing starts by activating each subscription.*
- The perk renews automatically each month until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime in My Verizon.
*Important: You must activate the subscription within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
How do I manage my YouTube account when I have the YouTube Premium perk?
When you have the YouTube Premium perk, manage your accounts by visiting your YouTube Premium account Settings.
There, you can manage your YouTube Premium account membership, view or change Google Account Settings (You sign into YouTube with your Google Account), manage notification preferences, privacy settings, billing and payments, and more.
For more information visit YouTube Help.
What happens to my YouTube Premium subscription if I cancel my $10/month perk?
If you cancel your YouTube Premium perk during the billing period, you can use your perk until the end of the perk subscription period. The $10 charge for that month isn't refunded or prorated.
For cancellation instructions visit our How to steps.
Note: You can change your mind before the end of the billing period and keep the perk. Just visit your Services & perks page in My Verizon.
What happens to my YouTube Premium subscriptions if I change or cancel my eligible plan?
Here’s what happens if you change or cancel your eligible plan.
If you:
- Change the line with the perk from a qualifying plan to another qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- Cancel your qualifying plan or change to a non-qualifying plan, you can use your YouTube Premium subscription until the end of the paid cycle.
- If you had a YouTube Premium subscription before having the YouTube Premium perk subscription, those subscriptions may automatically resume.
You can change or cancel your plan anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my YouTube Premium subscriptions if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel the Verizon mobile or home internet service your perk is associated with, your perk is canceled. The $10 perk charge isn't refunded. You can use the perk subscription until the end of the perk subscription period, then the perk subscriptions cancel. Re-enroll anytime.
Need to know: If you have a payment method (e.g., credit card, debit card, etc.) on file with YouTube, YouTube account may resume your YouTube Premium account and charge that previous method of payment.
If you suspend your service without billing:
- During the perk subscription period, you keep the perk and continue to be charged $10/month.
- At the end of the subscription period, the subscriptions don't renew and you won't have access to the YouTube Premium subscriptions through Verizon.
I didn’t register the perk subscription and my perk was canceled. Can I get the perk again?
If you don’t activate the YouTube Premium subscription within 90 days of buying the perk:
- The perk is automatically canceled and removed from your account.
- The perk charge for that month isn’t prorated. You’re charged the full perk price.
- You won’t see a charge for the perk on your bill for the following bill cycle.
Note: If a promotion is associated with the perk purchase, you lose that promotion if either:
- You cancel the perk during the promotional period.
- The perk is canceled due to non-enrollment.
You can buy the perk again. However any promotion you had with the original purchase won't be available again. Be sure to activate the perk subscription within 90 days of purchase or the perk will automatically cancel.
How can I contact YouTube for customer support?
You can contact:
- Verizon customer support for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- YouTube directly for help with your plan and account at YouTube Help.