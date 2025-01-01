YouTube Premium Perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) phone plan you are eligible to purchase the $10 "YouTube Premium" plan perk.



One offer per line.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Activation of line required. Access to YouTube Premium begins upon registering with YouTube.



If you have an active monthly paid subscription to YouTube Premium purchased directly through YouTube or through a third party, you will need to cancel that subscription prior to setting up YouTube Premium through Verizon.



If you have an existing annual subscription to YouTube Premium that is billed directly by YouTube or through a third party, your YouTube Premium through Verizon will not automatically replace that subscription. It must be managed separately directly with YouTube or through the third-party provider.



Any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with existing YouTube Premium subscriptions, if any, will not carry over to the YouTube Premium subscription you set up with the Verizon YouTube Premium perk.



You can cancel the YouTube Premium perk at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Use of the YouTube Premium service is subject to YouTube Terms of Service & YouTube Premium and Music Premium Terms of Use.