No longer supported: Usage Controls

If you have Usage Controls on your Verizon mobile account, you can continue to use it. Or, consider canceling your Usage Controls subscription and switching to Verizon Family.*
Learn about Verizon Family
From a single app** Verizon Family lets you:
- Use content filtering
- Limit and monitor calls, texts and purchases
- Monitor web and app activity
- Supervise screen time on Android™ devices
- Pause the internet
- Use location tracking, pick-me-up and check-in features (Verizon Family Plus)
*Smartphones or Verizon Android tablets are compatible. iPads® aren't currently supported. Tablets must have a line on your Verizon mobile account to be managed.
**Some features require the Companion app to be installed on the child's device.