Use your voice as your password with Voice ID FAQs

Voice ID uses your voice to create a biometric voice print to verify your identity when you call Verizon, but only with your permission. Voice ID provides secure access to your account when you call in.



We offer 2 types of Voice ID:

Passphrase - This option gives you the ability to say “at Verizon, my voice is my password” during authentication when you call in.

Background - This option will recognize your voice for authentication while you are speaking to a Customer Service representative on the phone.

Learn more about how to enroll in Voice ID in the How can I get Voice ID for my Verizon account section below.