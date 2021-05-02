¿Pediste tu teléfono de Verizon? Aquí te decimos cómo encontrarlo
Sin asistencia, perder tu teléfono puede ser costoso o poner en riesgo información importante. Aquí te contamos cómo encontrar un teléfono perdido.
Mobile devices have joined the list of items people just can’t live without. Photos, contacts, confidential email, passwords and apps make your device a valuable asset.
No one plans to lose their device, of course, but it happens. When this occurs, one great tool to have is Digital Secure, an app available to Android and iOS smartphone customers who are subscribed to Verizon Mobile Protect. Here are steps you can take to find a lost phone and keep your data safe and secure.
Secure sensitive information on your lost device.
Finding your phone can take time, so in the interim, you might want to secure the personal information. Digital Secure allows you to lock the phone—or delete data—remotely so you don’t have to worry about any sensitive info getting into the wrong hands.
Locate your lost phone on a map.
Depending on your operating system, there are easy ways to find your phone. Both iOS and Android phones can the app will find your device on a map. Remember-safety first. You should not attempt to retrieve a stolen device or a device that is located in an unfamiliar or unsafe location.
No luck? Replace the device
When all else fails, you’ll need to replace the device. Subscribing to Total Mobile Protection means no worries—you’re protected if your device is lost, stolen, damaged (even from water) or has a mechanical or electrical defect after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. It offers a replacement device as soon as the next day. You can file loss, theft and damage claims 24/7, online.
Don’t panic.
Losing your phone is not the end of the world, even if it may feel like it. There are steps you can take to help either recover your phone or replace it should the worst happen. Visit our website or check the My Verizon app for more details and pricing information on Total Mobile Protection with Verizon Support & Protection Premium. Or visit Verizon Mobile Protect to find out what steps to take if you have a lost, stolen or damaged device.
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