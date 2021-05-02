¿Pediste tu teléfono de Verizon? Aquí te decimos cómo encontrarlo

Sin asistencia, perder tu teléfono puede ser costoso o poner en riesgo información importante. Aquí te contamos cómo encontrar un teléfono perdido. Mobile devices have joined the list of items people just can’t live without. Photos, contacts, confidential email, passwords and apps make your device a valuable asset. No one plans to lose their device, of course, but it happens. When this occurs, one great tool to have is Digital Secure, an app available to Android and iOS smartphone customers who are subscribed to Verizon Mobile Protect. Here are steps you can take to find a lost phone and keep your data safe and secure.

Secure sensitive information on your lost device. Finding your phone can take time, so in the interim, you might want to secure the personal information. Digital Secure allows you to lock the phone—or delete data—remotely so you don’t have to worry about any sensitive info getting into the wrong hands.

Locate your lost phone on a map. Depending on your operating system, there are easy ways to find your phone. Both iOS and Android phones can the app will find your device on a map. Remember-safety first. You should not attempt to retrieve a stolen device or a device that is located in an unfamiliar or unsafe location.