Your smartphone can be great at helping you stay connected, informed and organized. But do you know what it's not so great at? Going with you to the gym, to the store or out for a night of dancing. That's when a smartwatch with a data plan comes in handy. When combined with a mobile data plan, a smartwatch can give you the convenience of a smartphone without the bulk, weight and distraction of one. And while it might not do everything you’ve come to rely on your phone for, it's tough to beat when it comes to having both freedom of movement and the freedom of staying connected to what matters most. Whether you're taking a spin class or playing with the kids in the front yard, here's how getting a smartwatch with a data plan lets you do what you love while staying close to what you need.

Why get a smartwatch with a data plan? Connection to what matters. A smartwatch with a data plan lets you leave the phone behind, but can keep you connected to friends, family and work. With most connected smartwatches, you can still make calls, send texts and receive app notifications, even if your phone is turned off or left at home. No Bluetooth connection or Wi-Fi necessary. Emergency help when you need it. A connected smartwatch can be an unexpected lifeline when you need help. For example, a device like an Apple Watch or a Google Pixel Watch can let you share your location or make calls to emergency services if your safety is at risk. Some smartwatches can even detect if you've had a hard fall and automatically call for help if you're unable to. Essential apps on your wrist. Think of a connected smartwatch as an extension of your smartphone. It allows you to do some of the things you enjoy, like stream music during a workout. It also allows you to do some of the things you need to, like pay at the grocery store if you forgot your wallet. So whether you're on vacation or at the gym, you can travel light and leave the phone behind to give you the entertainment and tools you rely on. Freedom to move. With a connected smartwatch, you can move the way you want to and keep track of the things you need to. This can be especially helpful when you're playing sports or just playing with the kids at the playground. That way, you can say hello to fitness tracking, health monitoring and even your grandma if she calls mid-workout—and goodbye to total smartphone dependence.

Do all smartwatches come with data plans? Smartwatches are becoming more common these days, but not all of them can connect to a cellular network. Some smartwatches have to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to share app notifications or call and text alerts. But you can add a data plan to others, like these smartwatches from Samsung, so that they can work independently of your phone.