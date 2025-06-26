Want more from your smartwatch? Add a data plan.
A connected smartwatch isn’t just a flashy accessory. Find out how having one could help you do more with less.
Your smartphone can be great at helping you stay connected, informed and organized. But do you know what it's not so great at? Going with you to the gym, to the store or out for a night of dancing. That's when a smartwatch with a data plan comes in handy.
When combined with a mobile data plan, a smartwatch can give you the convenience of a smartphone without the bulk, weight and distraction of one. And while it might not do everything you’ve come to rely on your phone for, it's tough to beat when it comes to having both freedom of movement and the freedom of staying connected to what matters most.
Whether you're taking a spin class or playing with the kids in the front yard, here's how getting a smartwatch with a data plan lets you do what you love while staying close to what you need.
Why get a smartwatch with a data plan?
Connection to what matters. A smartwatch with a data plan lets you leave the phone behind, but can keep you connected to friends, family and work. With most connected smartwatches, you can still make calls, send texts and receive app notifications, even if your phone is turned off or left at home. No Bluetooth connection or Wi-Fi necessary.
Emergency help when you need it. A connected smartwatch can be an unexpected lifeline when you need help. For example, a device like an Apple Watch or a Google Pixel Watch can let you share your location or make calls to emergency services if your safety is at risk. Some smartwatches can even detect if you've had a hard fall and automatically call for help if you're unable to.
Essential apps on your wrist. Think of a connected smartwatch as an extension of your smartphone. It allows you to do some of the things you enjoy, like stream music during a workout. It also allows you to do some of the things you need to, like pay at the grocery store if you forgot your wallet. So whether you're on vacation or at the gym, you can travel light and leave the phone behind to give you the entertainment and tools you rely on.
Freedom to move. With a connected smartwatch, you can move the way you want to and keep track of the things you need to. This can be especially helpful when you're playing sports or just playing with the kids at the playground. That way, you can say hello to fitness tracking, health monitoring and even your grandma if she calls mid-workout—and goodbye to total smartphone dependence.
Do all smartwatches come with data plans?
Smartwatches are becoming more common these days, but not all of them can connect to a cellular network. Some smartwatches have to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to share app notifications or call and text alerts. But you can add a data plan to others, like these smartwatches from Samsung, so that they can work independently of your phone.
How can I get a data plan for my smartwatch?
If you have an existing mobile data plan, adding a line for a smartwatch is simple. At Verizon, you can add a smartwatch to our Unlimited data plans:
- Already a Verizon subscriber? Add a line for your smartwatch to any Unlimited data plan and unlock an exclusive monthly discount. Plus, you'll pay for all your connected devices on one bill.
- Bringing your own smartwatch? You can connect unlocked smartwatches to Verizon's network in just a few steps.
- Need a new smartwatch? Browse the top connected smartwatches available through Verizon.
Ready to leave your smartphone behind without losing connection? Get a smartwatch data plan from Verizon.
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes para teléfonos móviles
Explora lo último en teléfonos móviles y planes de datos.
Descubre más
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.
Descubre más
Ofertas de teléfonos
Conoce las últimas ofertas en smartphones, teléfonos plegables, accesorios y más.
Descubre más
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en servicios y beneficios que incluyen entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.