Looking to make the most of your sports viewing? Expand your ESPN package to make sure you get the coverage you need with ESPN Unlimited. Learn more about ESPN’s newest offering and how to add it to your Fios TV package at no additional cost.

What is ESPN Unlimited? What does it include?

ESPN Unlimited is a streaming service available to Fios TV customers who subscribe to a package with ESPN. Customers with ESPN in Mix & Match or Legacy/Classic TV Packages are also eligible.

Through ESPN Unlimited, customers have access to:

Live sports from linear networks

Studio shows (including Sports Center and First Take)

ESPN+

Over 47,000 live events, including (but not limited to):

College football



NBA



WNBA



NHL



Golf



Tennis

Is ESPN Unlimited the same as ESPN+?

No. With ESPN Unlimited, you can enjoy everything you are currently watching with ESPN+ including live sports and original ESPN content, with the added benefit of live broadcasts from linear ESPN channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, and ESPN3.

Does ESPN Unlimited have ads?

Yes, ESPN Unlimited does have ads during live and linear programming.