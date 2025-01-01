¿Cómo transfiero mi servicio de Verizon Home Internet a una nueva dirección?
Múdate con nosotros en simples pasos. Dinos a dónde te mudas, lleva tu equipo existente cuando te mudes e inicia el servicio de Internet en la nueva dirección. Consulta la disponibilidad del servicio de Internet para comenzar tu mudanza.
¿Cómo puedo iniciar una solicitud de pedido de mudanza?
Empieza el pedido de mudanza iniciando un cambio de dirección de servicio después de iniciar sesión en tu cuenta existente de My Verizon. También puedes llamarnos al 1-800-922-0204 para procesar la solicitud.
¿A dónde puedo mudar mi servicio de Internet residencial de Verizon?
Puedes mudar tu servicio de Internet residencial con nosotros a cualquier lugar donde Verizon tenga cobertura y disponibilidad de Internet residencial. Se necesita un dispositivo compatible para completar la mudanza. Para verificar la disponibilidad del servicio haz clic aquí.
¿Cuándo puedo mudar mi servicio de Internet residencial de Verizon?
Puedes programar tu mudanza con hasta 30 días de anticipación, el mismo día que te mudes o cuando ya te hayas mudado a la nueva dirección.
¿Me cobran por mudarme? ¿Tengo que pagar un cargo por instalación?
No. During your move, we will pause your internet and billing at 11:59 PST on the day you move out of your old address and resume your internet and billing as early as 12:01 AM PST on the day you set up service at your new address.
¿Cómo configuro o activo Verizon Home Internet en mi nueva casa?
If your new address is eligible for Verizon LTE Home, we automatically reactivate your internet on your set move in date. If your new address is eligible for Verizon 5G Home, your internet service will resume after you power on the equipment on your estimated delivery date, the date of your in-store pickup, the date of Professional Setup or the date you contact us to reactivate the service for you, whichever date is earliest.
Billing automatically restarts on the scheduled setup date. If you changing the type of internet you are using, ie. moving from LTE Home to 5G Home or vice versa, you will be provided with new equipment and will need to return your old equipment to Verizon; internet service is then activated when you connect your new equipment. Click here for equipment setup instructions.
¿Puedo cambiar mi pedido de mudanza?
Yes. You can modify your move order up to your scheduled setup date. If your move out or scheduled setup date has passed, you can give us a call at 1-800-922-0204 to start a new request.
¿Cuánto tiempo tengo para configurar el servicio de Internet en mi nueva dirección?
Your move order is only active for 30 days from your scheduled setup date, so if that lapses, your registration may be canceled and you may need to place a new move order. Billing will start on the scheduled move in date, date of in-store pickup, date of pro-setup completion, date you setup up and physically connect the device to the internet or the estimated delivery date, whichever is earliest.
¿Mi dirección de facturación cambia automáticamente cuando me mudo?
No. Tu solicitud de mudanza cambió automáticamente la dirección de tu servicio Verizon Home. Se debe actualizar tu dirección de facturación por separado. Puedes gestionar tu dirección de facturación y servicio aquí.
Do I pay for new equipment?
No, you do not need to pay for new equipment. Verizon will provide you with new equipment that is compatible with your new address. You may need to return your old Verizon equipment back to us within 30 days.