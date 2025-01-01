Having two numbers on one phone can be great for many reasons. There are a few things you’ll need, most importantly a “dual SIM phone”—a device that has the option for two SIM cards, either with two eSIMS or one physical SIM and one eSIM—and a service that lets you have two numbers. Fortunately, with Verizon Second Number it’s easy to have two numbers on a single, dual SIM-capable phone. Read on to discover the benefits of a second number and learn how to get yours.

Keep your personal life and line personal. Get a second number for work—and everything else. You may benefit from having different numbers for different parts of your life. If you’re looking to create stronger boundaries around work, you might want to reserve a number just for clients, or know for sure when you’re getting a work call. Having a second number also helps you limit when colleagues can call you, or just helps you avoid the hassle of carrying a separate phone. You may also want a second number to function as your “landline” number. When it comes to household needs, you can dedicate this line as your contact for utility companies, contractors and more. On the flip side, you might reserve your second number for the most important people in your life. You can create a “VIP” line that you only share with family, close friends, or your child’s school or caregivers. It’s a great way to prioritize what calls you answer—and what calls you just let go (looking at you, spam calls).

Make your security a top priority with a second number. In the age of incessant spam and scams, any extra move to safeguard your personal data and information is a good idea. With a second number, you can create a dedicated line for two-factor authentication when signing in to all kinds of apps and websites. Or, as a reverse strategy, you can make your second number a “backup” number where you expect to receive spam texts and calls after signing up for different accounts, notifications or discounts online.

A second number can also help with privacy and safety on a first date. You might not want to give someone full access to your only number while you’re just getting to know them. Having a second number on your phone is a great way to “compartmentalize” those contacts.

So, what do I need in order to get a second line? Tell me more about dual SIM phones. When you’re ready to add a second number, you can add a Verizon Second Number plan to a dual SIM phone, which includes most phones sold in the last four years. A dual SIM allows most smartphones to use two SIM cards simultaneously, so you can have two numbers on the same device. Your dual SIM can either be physical or digital, depending on the phone. Some phones have two physical SIM card slots. Others have one physical SIM card slot and a digital eSIM, short for “embedded SIM,” which is integrated into your phone’s software. For Verizon Second Number, an eSIM lets you activate a new number without a physical SIM card.



The best way to check if your phone is dual SIM capable is by looking up your phone’s make and model online, or checking your phone’s settings. Here’s a quick cheat sheet to help you figure it out:



Apple: Ajustes > General > Acerca de

Google: Ajustes > Red e Internet > Red móvil

Samsung: Settings > Connections > SIM card manager After you’ve confirmed that your phone is dual SIM capable, you can begin to set up Verizon Second Number on your iOS or Android phone.