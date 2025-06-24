Cómo configurar y usar Second Number en Android

How to use your Second Number on Android



Now that your Second Number is active on your Samsung Galaxy, let's get everything set up.*



If you're using a different Android device, there might be some differences in how the steps look but the overall process is the same.



To get started, open your Settings.



Tap on Connections and then SIM manager.



If you're asked about Data switching, it's important to keep it turned OFF.



With Second Number, you'll use data from your primary number. This is the line from your Verizon account that you already pay for data on.**



You can confirm Data switching is turned off by looking for the toggle switch near the bottom of your screen.



Next, you'll label your numbers to identify which is which.



To change the label of your new Second Number, tap on it.



Name it anything you want by tapping on Edit SIM information.



Let's name it "Second Number".



You can pick a custom icon or just keep the default.



These labels are just for you to identify the lines. You'll keep your existing Share Name ID.***



Next, look for "Primary SIM" to confirm the default line for calling, messaging and mobile data.



This should be set to your Primary Number.



You can customize this later by assigning a preferred line to people in your contacts.



Now you're ready to start using your Second Number.



When you make a call, you'll see what line you're using at the bottom of your screen.



To switch numbers, just tap on it.



That's it.



When you start a new text message, look for an icon at the bottom of the screen to know what number is being used.



Tap to change it.



Select your Second Number and you're all set.



You can assign a line to a specific contact for more control.



The default line used for new conversations is displayed below your contact's name.



To assign a different number, just tap on it and choose a preferred line.



Your incoming calls and texts are easy to identify, at a glance.



Look for an icon at the top of your screen to know what number is being used.



For text messages, it'll be at the bottom of your screen.



It's that easy.



Two numbers. One Phone.



That's Second Number.