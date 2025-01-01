Device Locking FAQs

A locked device only works with a Verizon SIM on Verizon's network. An unlocked device can be used with non-Verizon SIM cards on a network compatible carrier's domestic or international network.
Good to know: A locked device doesn't impact your ability to roam onto another carrier's network.
Learn more with our Domestic Roaming FAQs.
What is the difference between having a locked device and an unlocked device?
What is Verizon's device locking policy?
As of 7/23/19, devices purchased from Verizon are locked for 60 days from the date of purchase.
This policy applies to:
- New and existing customers
- Standard and prepaid plans
- Customers transferring their service to another carrier.
Examples of Verizon's device locking policy:
- Device purchased at full retail price or on a device payment agreement – Locked for 60 days from purchase
- Device purchased on a device payment agreement and paid off before 60 day requirement – Locked for 60 days from purchase
- Customers transferring out service – Device remains locked until 60-day requirement has been met
- Verizon service canceled while device is locked – Device remains locked until 60-day requirement has been met
- Prepaid customers – Locked for 60 days from purchase
What can I do to unlock my device?
Your device automatically unlocks as long as:
- You're 60 days from purchase
- Your device is not flagged for fraud, or reported as lost or stolen
Why does Verizon have a device locking policy?
We have a device locking policy to help prevent theft and protect customers from fraud. A device that is locked and not useable on networks outside of Verizon's is less attractive to criminals.
What devices are locked under this policy?
All smartphones sold by Verizon or one of our retail partners follow our device locking policy.
How do I know if my device is locked?
Upon inserting a non-Verizon SIM, the error message "SIM Not Supported" appears on the screen of locked devices.
Keep in mind: Message may vary by manufacturer.
My device won’t unlock even though I’m more than 60 days past the day I bought it. What can I do?
The device may need a factory data reset. If you’ve finished a factory reset on your device and it’s still not unlocked, contact us.
I'm bringing my own device to Verizon. Does Verizon's device locking policy impact me?
No, if you bring your own device to use with Verizon service, the device locking policy does not apply.
If I travel internationally, how do I get service if my device is locked?
If you travel internationally and your device is locked, you can sign up for one of Verizon's international services to stay connected.
To use your device on another carrier's SIM card and network, you must meet our device unlocking requirements.
Can I transfer my service to another person's account?
Yes, you can still transfer your service to another account. Keep in mind: The device will remain locked after the transfer unless it has met our device unlocking requirements.
If I suspend my service, does the date my device will be unlocked change?
No, suspending your device does not change when your device will be eligible to be unlocked.
Keep in mind: Suspending your device because it was lost or stolen prevents it from being unlocked.