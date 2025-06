Preguntas frecuentes sobre TravelPass®

TravelPass days you get through the Verizon Visa Card can be transferred to another eligible line on the account. The Account Owner or Account Manager can make the transfer through the My Verizon app:

The TravelPass day is now assigned to that line.



TravelPass days you receive from your Verizon Visa Card won't automatically be assigned. You can view them and assign them on the Use Rewards tab of the myAccess screen in the My Verizon app.