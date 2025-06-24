Descubre cómo registrar tu beneficio de Google One AI Premium. Ingresa a My Verizon para comenzar.
Cómo registrarte en el beneficio Google One AI Premium
(Duración del video: 0:44)
video-registro-beneficio-google-one: Transcripción del video
How to register the Google One AI Premium perk (0:44)
How to register Google One AI Premium
Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment.
To get started, look for an action notification.
To register your new subscription, you must create an account or use an existing one.
Set up Google One AI Premium by tapping Register.
You'll be redirected to Google.
You can now sign in to your personal Google account.
Complete the Google One AI Premium perk activation... and you’re all set.
Now you're ready to super charge your creativity and productivity with Google's most capable AI.