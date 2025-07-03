How to add Blocks

You can block calls, messages, emails and services on your account with just a few simple clicks. As an Account Owner or Account Manager, we put the control in your hands. Go to verizon.com and sign into your My Verizon account. Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.



You'll first want to select the line you wish to manage, and then go to the section for the type of block you want to set.



You can block up to 5 numbers per eligible line on your account for up to 90 days with no fees. An eligible line is one with a device that is capable of receiving calls and messages.*



Just click the + (plus) sign next to "Block Calls and Messages." Enter the number you want to block, and if you're on the My Verizon website, you can even add a memo to remind you why you blocked that particular number. Click the box to apply that block to all the eligible numbers on your account, and then click Save.



The numbers you enter will be unable to contact you by text messaging, video messaging, picture messaging or calling for 90 days. You'll be able to see the dates that blocks will expire on the main view. Any time you block a new number, it will reset the 90 days for all of your active blocks on that line.



Your history of numbers you've blocked in the past, will show up in the "Previously blocked numbers" section. You can reset the block by clicking Block again. As a reminder, for iPhone users, the ability to block messages doesn't apply to iMessages. These can only be blocked by disabling the iMessage feature in the settings menu on your iPhone.



You're probably curious what a blocked contact experiences when they try to contact you. Don't worry. It doesn't alert them that they have been deliberately blocked.



For additional options, click the + (plus) sign next to Block services. Click Emails & domains to use spam blocks for text messages originating from email addresses, domains or text names that send out spam messages.



Click Messaging to block all messaging or block sending picture and video messaging. Each block has a brief description next to it with the option to click on a link to view more details.



Click Purchases to block all application downloads, purchases and gifting.



Click Additional Services for Caller ID blocking if you want to permanently block your number from displaying to others when you call.



To add any of these blocks, simply click the switch "On". It's easy to know which blocks are enabled, since you'll see the green "On" switch.



Most service blocks must be set up for each line on your account separately, so repeat this process for any blocks you'd like to set up for each line.



