Preguntas frecuentes sobre cómo hacer un arreglo de pago para pagar tu factura de servicio móvil

The changes you can make to your payment arrangement depend on your account history with us and display in My Verizon website or the My Verizon app. You options may include:



Payment amount - You can always pay more than the amount you set up in your agreement. If you want to pay less, you have to cancel the entire payment arrangement and set a new payment arrangement with a different amount.



Payment date -You can't change the amount or date for a payment arrangement you set up. Instead, you have to cancel the entire payment arrangement and set a new payment arrangement with a different date.



Payment method - You can change the payment method to any method (e.g., check, credit card, debit card, etc.). You can also change a scheduled payment to a payment arrangement to pay or vice versa.



You can change a payment method on the Payment arrangements page in My Verizon. Follow the prompts to add or change a payment method.