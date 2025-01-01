Top 10 things to do with your smartphone

Find the easiest way to move your prized pictures, videos, contacts and files at our Content Transfer Center.
Select the operation system of your old phone and new phone to see recommended steps for transferring your content.
1. How to transfer contacts and media.
2. Activate your phone.
Activating your new smartphone is a necessary step to get started. Here are a few things you can do to ensure the activation process is simple and seamless:
- Turn off your old phone prior to turning on and activating your new phone.
- Fully charge your new phone before starting the activation process.
- Determine if your new phone requires a SIM card. The SIM card may already be installed or you may need to insert it into the SIM card tray on your new phone. For instructions on installing a SIM card, visit your phone's Interactive Simulator.
- Follow the activation instructions that came with your new phone.
- Use Verizon Cloud to restore contacts and media on your new phone.
3. Protect your privacy and phone.
Take steps to keep your phone safe and secure.
- Prevent unauthorized use of your phone by setting up lock screen security. You can choose to require a PIN, password or pattern in order to unlock your phone. Some devices even offer fingerprint security. For instructions on how to secure your lock screen, visit your phone's Interactive Simulator.
- Set up a device recovery process at our How to find your phone or tablet page. 10 minutes of preparation could make a huge difference if your phone is ever lost or stolen.
- Avoid a damaged phone and cracked screen by adding a case and screen protector. See which cases and protection accessories are available for your smartphone.
- Get device protection in case your phone is lost, stolen, damaged or becomes defective. We recommend Verizon Mobile Protect, our most comprehensive protection service for your device.
4. Connect your email accounts.
Get ready to read and send email from your new smartphone. It can sync with multiple web-based email accounts including Gmail®, Outlook® and Yahoo!® Mail. Setup can be as simple as tapping your phone's email app and entering your login information.
Note: Setup can vary based on which phone and email client. Email apps often contain settings that let you choose how often new emails are pushed to your phone and how you'll be notified when a new email arrives.
For instructions on email setup, visit your phone's Interactive Simulator.
5. Download apps.
What can you do with your new smartphone? With so many apps to pick from, the possibilities are endless. Increase your productivity, improve your health, track daily tasks, play games and more.
You can search for, browse, review, buy and download apps by visiting the app store on your device:
- Google Play™ Store on Android™ phones
- Apple® App Store® on iPhone
For further instructions on downloading apps, visit your phone's Interactive Simulator.
Need app ideas? Explore our recommended Verizon apps.
6. Understand data usage.
Your phone uses data when you do things like browse the web, stream music, play videos and send emails on the go. Different apps and activities will use varying amounts of data.
If you have an unlimited data plan, you don't have to worry about monitoring your data usage and keeping it within a monthly limit.
Otherwise, you can monitor your data usage on the My Usage page, and set usage alerts in My Verizon and on your new tablet with the the My Verizon app.
To help conserve your data usage:
- Connect to Wi-Fi for data heavy activities like streaming music or video.
- Turn on settings that alert you to switch to Wi-Fi if attempting data heavy activities.
7. Set up HD Voice.
HD Voice provides natural-sounding audio and video calling that's as simple as making a call. You can use your 4G LTE data connection while on a phone call and make a conference call with up to six people.
You can turn on HD Voice in your phone's Settings menu (it may be called Advanced Calling in your Settings) or from the Services & perks page in My Verizon.
Learn more about HD Voice in our FAQs.
8. Pair with a Bluetooth® accessory.
Bluetooth is a wireless networking technology that lets you connect your phone to other wireless devices, such as headsets, speakers, headphones, fitness bands and even other phones.
To pair with a Bluetooth device:
- In Settings, turn your phone's Bluetooth on to scan for devices.
- Make sure the other Bluetooth device is in Discover mode.
- Select the appropriate Bluetooth accessory from the list of available devices.
- Enter your PIN number, if requested.
Note: Common manufacturer-set PINs are 0000 and 1234.
Typically once a Bluetooth accessory has been paired with your phone, it can be used with the phone anytime without needing to pair them again.
Visit your device's User Guide or Interactive Simulator to learn more about Bluetooth and pairing.
9. Maximize battery life.
Most smartphones are powered by a rechargeable, standard Li-Ion battery. With proper care, and by adjusting a few settings on your phone, you can easily prolong your battery's life and extend time between charges.
To maximize battery life:
- Keep your battery cool.
- Recharge your battery using the smart charger that came with your phone.
- Adjust the brightness on your screen to the lowest comfortable level.
- Turn off battery draining features when you aren't using them, like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and live wallpapers.
- Close apps when you're not using them to keep them from running in the background.
Learn more about battery usage >
To troubleshoot battery issues, visit your phone's Troubleshooting Assistant.
10. Explore additional support resources and tools.
Need more help with your new smartphone? There are additional online support resources and tools.
- Support Home Page
- Interactive Simulators
- Troubleshooting Assistant
- Community Forums
- The My Verizon app for smartphones and tablets with Android or iOS