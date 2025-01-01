Voicemail to Text for iPhone® FAQs

Voicemail to Text for iPhone converts your voice messages to text messages so you can read them if you don't have the opportunity to or don't wish to listen to them. You'll still have the option to listen to voicemail messages the same way you do now.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is Voicemail to Text for iPhone?
How much does Voicemail to Text for iPhone cost and how do I get it?
Voicemail to Text for iPhone costs $2.99/mo.
You can add or remove Voicemail to Text for iPhone on the Services & perks page in My Verizon or the Account tab of the My Verizon app. Just follow the prompts.
Is Voicemail to Text available for Android™, BlackBerry® or Windows® phones?
Yes, the Voicemail to Text feature comes with Premium Visual Voicemail for $2.99/mo on Android, BlackBerry and select Windows phones.
Visit the Services & perks page in My Verizon or the Account tab of the My Verizon app to add Premium Visual Voicemail.
Are all Premium Visual Voicemail features available with Voicemail to Text for iPhone?
No, not all Premium Visual Voicemail features are supported on iPhone. Refer to our Voicemail Comparison Chart to see which features are supported on each type of phone.
If you switch from an Android, BlackBerry or Windows phone with Premium Visual Voicemail to iPhone, you won't be able to use certain features, such as Caller Dependent Greetings or receive faxes as PDF files.
What languages does Voicemail to Text for iPhone support?
Voicemail to Text supports both English and Spanish. Voicemails spoken in English will be transcribed into English. Voicemails spoken in Spanish will be transcribed into Spanish.
Do the transcribed voicemail messages I receive as a text message count against my text messaging allowance?
No, text messages from the Voicemail to Text for iPhone service don't count against your text messaging allowance.
Will Voicemail to Text for iPhone work with iPhone's Live Voicemail?
Live Voicemail is an iOS 17 feature that shows a transcription of a caller's voicemail message as it's being recorded. This gives you the choice to pick up the call if you want.
When Live Voicemail is enabled on your device, it overrides Verizon's Voicemail to text for iPhone feature. That means you won't get voicemail transcriptions by text message for any voicemails coming through Live Voicemail.
This override applies except when the device is:
- Powered off
- In Airplane Mode
- Out of network range
How do I add or remove Voicemail to Text for iPhone online?
You can add or remove Voicemail to Text for iPhone on the Services & perks page in My Verizon or the My Verizon app. Just follow the prompts.
Once I've subscribed to Voicemail to Text for iPhone, do I need to do anything else?
Before using Voicemail to Text, make sure you have set up your voice mailbox.
To set up your voice mailbox:
- On your phone, tap the Phone app.
- Tap the Voicemail tab and follow the prompts.
Once your voicemail is set up, and you've added Voicemail to Text for iPhone, you'll automatically start receiving your voicemail messages as text messages that you can view in the text messaging app.
Can I reply to voicemails that I receive as text messages?
It depends. If the voicemail you received is from a mobile number, you can reply to it with a text message. However, you can't reply to landline numbers that leave a voicemail.