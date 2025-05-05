Red Hot Deal Days 2025: Get some sizzling deals from Verizon

Start your summer with the hottest deals of the season from Verizon. Whether you’re planning a grand adventure or looking forward to a staycation at home, check out the scorching hot deals from Verizon on everything from new devices to accessories to streaming services.

Mantente conectado mientras viajas con myPlan No estarás completamente listo para tus aventuras de verano sin la red móvil de Verizon. Con cobertura en todo el país, tendrás acceso ya sea que estés explorando la Gran Manzana, en el viaje familiar anual a Disneyland o en un viaje por carretera por el medio oeste. Personaliza tu plan móvil con myPlan para aprovechar al máximo tu verano. Aprovecha las ofertas en teléfonos y dispositivos conectados de marcas como Apple, Samsung y Google. Actualiza tu cámara y captura fotos de tus vacaciones perfectas para Instagram. Usa la tablet en vuelos largos para aprovechar tus beneficios de streaming de myPlan. Y, con tu nuevo smartwatch, podrás seguir tu actividad desde parques nacionales hasta la playa.

Accessories for your adventures: chargers, gaming, earbuds and more Make sure you have the accessories you need whether you’re home or on the road. Pick up your favorite gaming accessories including controllers, console cameras and more for if you want to take a break from the heat and play some of the exciting new games out this summer. Grab new phone cases and chargers for when you’re out and about. And pick up some new earbuds for your phone or tablet for listening on the go.