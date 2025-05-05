Red Hot Deal Days 2025: Get some sizzling deals from Verizon
Start your summer with the hottest deals of the season from Verizon. Whether you’re planning a grand adventure or looking forward to a staycation at home, check out the scorching hot deals from Verizon on everything from new devices to accessories to streaming services.
Mantente conectado mientras viajas con myPlan
No estarás completamente listo para tus aventuras de verano sin la red móvil de Verizon. Con cobertura en todo el país, tendrás acceso ya sea que estés explorando la Gran Manzana, en el viaje familiar anual a Disneyland o en un viaje por carretera por el medio oeste. Personaliza tu plan móvil con myPlan para aprovechar al máximo tu verano.
Aprovecha las ofertas en teléfonos y dispositivos conectados de marcas como Apple, Samsung y Google. Actualiza tu cámara y captura fotos de tus vacaciones perfectas para Instagram. Usa la tablet en vuelos largos para aprovechar tus beneficios de streaming de myPlan. Y, con tu nuevo smartwatch, podrás seguir tu actividad desde parques nacionales hasta la playa.
Accessories for your adventures: chargers, gaming, earbuds and more
Make sure you have the accessories you need whether you’re home or on the road. Pick up your favorite gaming accessories including controllers, console cameras and more for if you want to take a break from the heat and play some of the exciting new games out this summer. Grab new phone cases and chargers for when you’re out and about. And pick up some new earbuds for your phone or tablet for listening on the go.
Stream your favorite summer blockbusters with Verizon Home Internet
If you’re more in the mood for a staycation, customize your home internet experience with myHome. Add YouTube Premium or other available streaming services to your Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet plans and stream your favorite summer blockbusters at home.
Not satisfied with your internet speed? Check out our home internet deals to find a speed to fit all your streaming needs.
Start your summer with Red Hot Deal Days at Verizon
Kick off the 2025 summer season with some scorching hot deals from Verizon. Check out the current deals and learn more about Verizon mobile and home products. You can even bundle your phone and internet services together with Mobile and Home deals.
Bookmark these pages so you can see the latest deals on:
Plus get a discount when you bundle your home internet and mobile phone.
Combina y ahorra.
Save on home internet, phone, perks and more. Keep it all together with Verizon.Comienza
Servicio de Internet en tu área
Encuentra el servicio de internet de Verizon más rápido disponible en tu dirección.Ve la disponibilidad de internet
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.Descubre más
