Benefits and questions before getting an unlocked phone

People have more freedom than ever when it comes to buying a smartphone and choosing a wireless carrier. Increased interest in unlocked phones is a sign of that shift. While most phones only work on a specific carrier's network, many phones today are being sold as unlocked so you can get the service you want on the device you want. What advantages do unlocked phones have over locked phones? Are you able to unlock your current phone? And are unlocked phones compatible with the nation's most reliable 5G network through Verizon*? We have the answers.

First, what is an unlocked phone? An unlocked phone is a phone without a carrier-imposed "lock," or software code that prevents it from working on another cellular network. With an unlocked phone, you can get service with any carrier on a compatible network—and that's just one of the benefits of having one. Here's why unlocked phones are growing in popularity: Freedom and flexibility: You can use the same phone with any compatible carrier, allowing you to switch providers and plans as desired for the best coverage areas and rates.

You can use the same phone with any compatible carrier, allowing you to switch providers and plans as desired for the best coverage areas and rates. Resale rates: You'll typically get more money when you sell a used unlocked phone because buyers know they can use it with whatever provider they choose.

You'll typically get more money when you sell a used unlocked phone because buyers know they can use it with whatever provider they choose. International savings: When traveling abroad, you can use your unlocked device with any foreign carrier that's compatible with the phone's technology. This allows you to pay local rates rather than roaming charges (and keeps you from having a phone that doesn't work at all).

What to know about locked phones Locked phones don't have the freedom of switching carrier networks, but they're generally less expensive because the carrier subsidizes a portion of the phone's cost (or bundles the cost of the device into your monthly subscription rate) when you agree to stay on their network. And since locked phones are difficult to unlock and can only be used on specific carrier networks, they're less likely to be stolen and re-sold. Verizon locks its new phones as a security precaution and to make them more affordable for subscribers, but users can unlock them at any time.

Teléfonos bloqueados vs. teléfonos desbloqueados While locked phones are more affordable in terms of up-front cost, unlocked phones can offer more flexibility for yourself, your mobile plan and your device. Here are some of their key features: Locked phones Lower up-front cost: Carriers make locked phones more affordable when you get a phone on their network.

Carriers make locked phones more affordable when you get a phone on their network. Less likely to be stolen: Carrier-specific apps and software reduce the likelihood of someone using a locked phone illegally on a different network.

Carrier-specific apps and software reduce the likelihood of someone using a locked phone illegally on a different network. Device support: Carriers can help with things like device setup, tech support and insurance in case of damage or loss. Teléfonos desbloqueados Higher resale value: Unlocked phones retain much of their value since they don't have carrier-specific software that limits their use.

Unlocked phones retain much of their value since they don't have carrier-specific software that limits their use. No contract obligations: Unlocked phones aren't bound by contracts, meaning you can upgrade at any time and switch carriers more easily.

Unlocked phones aren't bound by contracts, meaning you can upgrade at any time and switch carriers more easily. Low international roaming charges: Switching to a local SIM card while traveling abroad helps keep charges for international use low.

Why buy unlocked phones from Verizon Not all unlocked phones are equal. The best ones are those that can switch to any service provider, so it's important to purchase an unlocked phone from a knowledgeable and trusted source like Verizon. Verizon offers the latest certified unlocked devices that are compatible with 4G and 5G networks—affordable, reliable and equipped with an array of modern features. No matter which device you get, be sure to check which networks it supports before you buy, or you could wind up with an unlocked phone that doesn't offer as much freedom as you hoped.

Verizon’s policies on unlocked phones It’s illegal in the US to unlock a phone without a wireless carrier's consent, so never pay a third party that promises to hack the lock code. But don't worry—carriers must give the code to consumers at no cost, as long as they meet certain criteria. Verizon is among the leading wireless carriers when it comes to unlocking your phone, with an unlocking policy that's both generous and straightforward. To combat theft and fraud, Verizon locks all prepaid and postpaid devices for 60 days (check out the full Device Unlocking Policies). After that time, Verizon automatically removes the lock and will not lock phones again at any time. An exemption to Verizon's 60-day lock period is provided to military personnel who receive relocation orders outside of Verizon coverage area. In this case, military personnel can contact Verizon customer service to unlock a device at any time and suspend service.