Fast is relative. A number of factors can impact your internet speed, including how many devices are connected at a time, and what those devices are doing. Fast also depends on where you are located and what internet services are available in that area. See what Verizon internet service is available to your address.

To determine what would be fast enough for your needs, you need to estimate how much you'll use it and what you'll be using it for. For example, the FCC estimates the amount of speed you need to manage multiple devices in your home. Consider the peak time of day when you will have your heaviest usage and the devices that will be running. Remember to also include any devices that run in the background, such as phone backups, smart doorbells, security cameras, smart thermostats, and devices like Google Nest or Alexa.