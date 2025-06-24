Florida 55+ Mobile Discount FAQs

If you’re eligible, the Florida 55+ Mobile Discount* is available for up to 2 myPlan Unlimited Welcome lines (smartphone or basic) on your account. This monthly mobile discount and myPlan Unlimited Welcome provide:

$20 off 1 line or $30 off 2 lines on myPlan Unlimited Welcome

Llamadas, textos y datos ilimitados

Access to the perks you want

3 años de precio fijo garantizado

5G y 4G LTE

$10/month Auto Pay discount (with ACH or the Verizon Visa Card)

Note: Previous Florida 55+ plans have different features and benefits. If you have a previous plan you can visit My Verizon to view details or call 800.922.0204 to switch to the current plan.