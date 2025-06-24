Florida 55+ Mobile Discount FAQs

If you’re eligible, the Florida 55+ Mobile Discount* is available for up to 2 myPlan Unlimited Welcome lines (smartphone or basic) on your account. This monthly mobile discount and myPlan Unlimited Welcome provide:
- $20 off 1 line or $30 off 2 lines on myPlan Unlimited Welcome
- Llamadas, textos y datos ilimitados
- Access to the perks you want
- 3 años de precio fijo garantizado
- 5G y 4G LTE
- $10/month Auto Pay discount (with ACH or the Verizon Visa Card)
Note: Previous Florida 55+ plans have different features and benefits. If you have a previous plan you can visit My Verizon to view details or call 800.922.0204 to switch to the current plan.
*Al inscribirte en Auto Pay y la factura electrónica usando tu cuenta bancaria o la tarjeta Verizon Visa®, calificas para un descuento de $10/mes. Tu descuento se aplicará a partir de tu próximo ciclo de facturación después de inscribirte en Auto Pay y en la factura electrónica.