Preguntas frecuentes acerca de myAccess

TravelPass days included with your Unlimited plan and/or Verizon Visa credit card will display in My Verizon app > Me tab > myAccess. At this time, TravelPasses can only be seen and managed in the My Verizon app and not on the Verizon website.



Select Manage Your TravelPass days to see your TravelPass bank, where you will find your available TravelPasses and additional information about TravelPass.



Visit our Travel Pass FAQs to learn more.