Apple iPad - iPadOS Software Updates
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your Apple iPad. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.
Before starting your software update:
- Connect your device to Wi-Fi (if you aren't using iTunes), or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
iPadOS Version 26
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iPadOS 26 is now available from Apple. This update features a new design, intelligent experiences and improvements to the apps you rely on every day. iPadOS 26 also brings meaningful enhancements to Lock Screen, Home Screen, navigation, controls, managing files, working with audio and video, introduces new apps like Preview and Journal, and so much more.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 26 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
- iPad (8th Gen)
- iPad (9th Gen)
- iPad (10th Gen)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad Air (3rd Gen)
- iPad Air (4th Gen)
- iPad Air (5th Gen)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M3)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M3)
- iPad mini (7.9-inch)
- iPad mini (2021)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro) (7th Gen)
- iPad Pro (11-inch)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (2021)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)
iPadOS Version 18.7
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iPadOS 18.7 is now available from Apple. iPadOS 18.7 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for all.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 18.7 on Apple's website.
Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as soon as it's released, or continue on the current iOS or iPadOS version while still getting important security updates for a period of time. For more information visit Apple's update article.
iPadOS Version 17.7.10
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iPadOS 17.7.10 is now available from Apple. iPadOS 17.7.10 includes important security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 17.7.10 on Apple's website.
iPadOS Version 16.7.12
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iPadOS 16.7.12 is now available from Apple. iPadOS 16.7.12 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 16.7.12 on Apple's website.
iPadOS Version 15.8.5
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iPadOS 15.8.5 is now available from Apple. iPadOS 15.8.5 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 15.8.5 on Apple's website.
iPadOS Version 12.5.7
Release date: 01/24/2023
What's changing:
iPadOS 12.5.7 is now available from Apple. iPadOS 12.5.7 provides important security updates, recommended for all users.
Learn about all the benefits of iPadOS 12.5.7 on Apple's website.
