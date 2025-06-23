Learn how to register your $10/mo Apple One perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Apple One. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.
How to register your Apple One perk
(Video Length- 0:46 )
apple-one-perk-register-video: Video Transcript
How to register your Apple One perk (0:46)
How to register Apple One.
Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment.
To get started, look for an action notification.
Register your Apple One subscription by tapping Get Link.
We'll send you a text message with a link to get started.
Your Apple ID and phone number will be used to connect your subscription.
Once complete, your Apple One subscription is ready to use.
Open any of the apps to enjoy all your Apple favorites.
If you're using an Apple One Family Subscription, share it with up to 5 other family members for private access to each service, across all their devices.
Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.