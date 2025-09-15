*Check Apple's Watch and iPhone compatibility page to find out which versions of iPhone, iOS and watchOS work with your Apple Watch model.
|
Apple Watch - watchOS Software Updates
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your Apple Watch. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.
You can update over Wi-Fi, using the Watch app on your iPhone®.
Before starting your software update, make sure:
- Your battery is fully charged.
- You have a strong Wi-Fi signal.
watchOS 26
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
watchOS 26 is now available from Apple. This update includes a new look and even more intelligence for a more personalized experience, to support you in staying active, healthy, and connected. watchOS 26 also includes Smart Stack hints and updates to Messages, like Live Translation with Apple Intelligence.
Learn about all the benefits of watchOS 26 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:*
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
- Apple Watch SE 3
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
If your watch is still on watchOS 11.6.1, visit Apple's support website.
watchOS 10.6.1
Release date: 08/19/2024
What's changing:
watchOS 10.6.1 is now available from Apple. watchOS 10.6.1 includes performance improvements for your device.
Learn about all the benefits of watchOS 10.6.1 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:*
watchOS 8.8.1
Release date: 06/26/2023
What's changing:
watchOS 8.8.1 is now available from Apple. watchOS 8.8.1 includes important security updates, recommended for all users.
Learn about all the benefits of watchOS 8.8.1 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:*
