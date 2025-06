Cómo registrar o renovar descuentos: personal de socorro, personal militar, personal de salud, personal educativo, estudiantes, trabajadores

If you got a notice from us that your submission was validated, you can view your discount in My Verizon:

Under Billing & Savings, tap Review savings , then tap Savings details .

, then tap . My Verizon app: Scroll to My savings & benefits and choose Review your savings.

Good to know: Your discount appears on your monthly bill statement when applied for more than 1 bill cycle.



Have questions? Go to Troubleshooting discounts