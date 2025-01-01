How to use the My Verizon app for prepaid

If you suspended your service because your device was lost or stolen, you can reconnect through My Verizon. It may take up to 60 minutes to completely reconnect your service once you finish the steps below.



Note: If you're an Account Member on a Prepaid Family Account, you can reconnect your own line through a web browser if you suspended it during the current bill cycle. If you suspended your device during a previous bill cycle, the Account Owner will need to reconnect service for you.

If you're reconnecting with a replacement device - Follow the steps to reconnect service through a web browser. You can use the web browser on any mobile device or computer.

If you found the device you lost - Open the My Verizon app on your device. Tap Reconnect Service in the Suspended Service section of your feed. Tap Reconnect .



Note: You may be prompted to add funds to your account if you're reconnecting service during a different bill cycle. This is because you didn't pay for your service on your renewal date. You may not need to pay your standard full renewal amount, depending on how many days are left in your bill cycle. Follow the on-screen prompts to add funds and reconnect your service.



You've successfully reconnected your service on your original device.