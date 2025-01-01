Whole-Home Wi-Fi with 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus FAQs

Whole-Home Wi-Fi provides 1 optional Wi-Fi extender. To get up to 2 more extenders, you can upgrade to Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus. You’ll be billed an additional $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).



To upgrade:

Go to Manage plans in the My Verizon app. Or choose your plan on the Home tab.

Choose either 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus. Tap Whole-Home Wi-Fi then tap Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus to upgrade.

You'll see a summary with the new pricing and Wi-Fi extender shipping information.