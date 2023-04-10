La historia del teléfono Google Pixel.
Since 2016 the Google Pixel has been reimagining what it means to have an Android phone. Learn more about the evolution of Google's flagship phone.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 10.4.2023
A timeline: Notable milestones in the history of iPhone from Apple
Take a look at the key developments in Apple iPhone over the years starting with the original and coming full circle to the iPhone 15 series. Shop iPhone models at Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 9.12.2023
Una cronología de los dispositivos de las series S, A y Z de Samsung Galaxy.
Check out this timeline of the Samsung Galaxy S smartphone series since its debut in 2010 through 2023.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 9.8.2023
Best phone plans and devices for seniors
Looking for the best phone plan for seniors in your life? Browse our Unlimited plan today and keep it simple with Verizon, the network America relies on.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.18.2023
Phone plans for families
What phone plans for families make the most sense when you need to share data and minutes? Learn how to meet everyone's needs with the right family phone plan for you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.18.2023
Smartphone etiquette tips for any context
Having proper cell phone manners is an important part of today’s society. Be sure to follow general smartphone etiquette tips, such as turning your phone to silent, not using the phone when engaging in a face-to-face conversation, and not using your phone while driving.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Teléfonos móviles para adultos mayores, con funciones que les encantarán
Cell phones for seniors should include features such as bigger buttons, voice activation and more that make technological tasks easier.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Qué hacer con tu smartphone usado
If you’re wondering what to do with your old smartphone, check out this list of options. From recycling to donating, there are many ways to pass it on.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Actualizar tu dispositivo de Verizon
Looking into possibly buying a new smartphone? Whether your contract is up or you need a device that better suits your lifestyle, here's what to think about when it's time for a Verizon upgrade.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Is it time for a phone upgrade?
How do you know when it's the right time for a phone upgrade? Understanding your needs and wants can help you make a decision that fits your lifestyle and budget.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Cómo enviar un fax desde el teléfono
Your smartphone is one of the best tools you could have for working on the road. It’s a mobile office—scanner and fax machine included. Here are some apps that let you send a fax from your phone.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Intercambio de un iPhone: ¿cuánto vale tu teléfono?
Wondering what your current iPhone is worth? Use Verizon’s trade in tool to learn what your current iPhone is worth, and consider trading in for a new iPhone model.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.3.2023
How to clean your cell phone and keep it germ-free
Estas son algunas sugerencias para ayudarte a elegir limpiadores aptos para tecnología, paños para pantallas y otros productos para cuidar tus dispositivos.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.25.2021
What to Do if You Lose or Break Your Phone Abroad
Don’t let a lost or damaged phone ruin your vacation. Here’s what you can do to protect your days off (and your phone) and recover if an accident happens.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 4.6.2021
Ringtones: how to get and use them
From free ringtones to customizable ringbacks, learn how to get unique ringtones for Android and iPhone. Learn about Zedge ringtones and more.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 8.20.2020
What are phone bands (GSM, CDMA) and why do they matter?
The bands that support cellular service — CDMA or GSM — affect both phone carrier and phone type. Understand these key terms for to make the best choices for you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.27.2020
What is cell phone addiction and how can you prevent it?
Smartphones have become a necessary part of everyday life. However, if you’re withdrawing from the world, experiencing depression, or feeling anxious when you can’t check your phone, you may have a cell phone addiction.Article review date:
8 Common-Sense Tips to Keep Your Smartphone Secure
From locking your smartphone with a pin to installing a security app, these common-sense tips will help protect your smartphone and your information.Article review date:
Age appropriate smartphone use: how old is old enough for a child’s first phone?
Parents should be aware of the pros and cons before allowing their children to have a smartphone of their own. It is important to follow the given advice to help ensure the safety of your child once you decide to give them a cell phone.Article review date:
Además, obtén un descuento en tu plan de internet residencial cuando lo combines con tu plan de móvil de Verizon.
Planes para teléfonos móviles
Explora lo último en teléfonos móviles y planes de datos.
Descubre más
Planes de datos ilimitados
Personaliza tu plan Unlimited con beneficios adicionales con descuento.
Descubre más
Ofertas de teléfonos
Conoce las últimas ofertas en smartphones, teléfonos plegables, accesorios y más.
Descubre más
Obtén más de tu plan Unlimited de Verizon y ahorra en servicios y beneficios que incluyen entretenimiento, protección y productividad, seguridad, beneficios móviles, banca y tarjetas.
Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.