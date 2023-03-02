If the release of the highly-anticipated new iPhone model has you thinking about trading in your current iPhone for an upgrade, you’ll definitely want to know how much your current iPhone is worth. Or, maybe you have an older model hiding in a drawer at home that you could trade in for added value toward a new device. Either way, you need to find out the value of your phone first, then decide if you want to use the Verizon trade-in program to get the value of the phone applied to your next upgrade.

Gauge your iPhone trade-in value by model and condition. Depending on the shape it’s in (think screen scratches or cracks, port and speaker condition), the storage capacity and more, your phone could help you get credit toward a new device.¹ The exact value of your current iPhone is dependent on the model, memory and condition of the device. For an estimate, you can go to our trade in page and enter the device info– you will then be given the market value for that device, or if qualified for a promo, you will be given a promo value which could be greater than the market value of the device.

Simplify the process with the Verizon trade-in program. If you’re choosing to trade in your device, start here with Verizon's device trade-in tool. Once there, you’ll be led through a series of questions and prompts that will be used to estimate your device’s trade-in value, such as the model, its color, how much storage it has and what network you use. You’ll also have to evaluate the quality of the device. Is it in fairly good shape, or is it damaged? We all know if the device is well-used and well-loved, there could be some damage, but to what degree? You’ll be asked if the phone turns on and off, if the battery is damaged, and if the screen is cracked or broken. Verizon then quickly assesses the value of your phone and gives you a trade-in estimate. (Remember, it’s an estimate. The final value is ultimately determined when Verizon receives and inspects your device.) After submitting your device to the program, you’ll see if you’re eligible for any promotions, such as account credit or a Verizon eGift card that can be used toward your next device purchase — or even toward your bill. Also be sure to check frequently for trade-in promos that run throughout the year. Promotions change often, and some promotions can offer a much higher value for your trade-in or additional credit back. Check the Verizon deals page for a list of all our current promotions. Whether you’re looking for a great value on your device trade-in or simply looking for any deals on a new device, our deals page will keep you in the loop and up to date on our latest promotions and offers.

Get help from Verizon online or book a Verizon store appointment. For any questions about the process along the way, our live online help tool is always available. If you’re interested in talking with someone in person, you can always schedule an appointment with a Sales Associate in a Verizon store.