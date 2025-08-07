Staying connected at home or on the go is a must these days. And if you’re paying two separate providers for your connected devices (like a phone plan for your smartphones and a home internet plan for your laptops, tablets and other devices), you could be missing out on the savings and convenience of a phone and internet bundle. But the right phone and internet bundle isn’t just about savings. It should also give you the flexibility to do what you need to do and what you love to do. For example, bundling your services with Verizon lets you work and play on the nation’s most reliable 5G network. Or, depending on your location, you could boost your streaming and gaming with either Fios, Verizon’s 100% fiber-optic network, or wireless 5G Home Internet. Plus, you can save on your monthly bill, get a free perk (like Disney+) on us and more. Below, find out what all a phone and internet bundle from Verizon can do for you.

Why should you bundle your cell phone and internet plans? Whether you’re scrolling social media, working remotely or streaming your favorite series, your mobile use and home internet use are more intertwined than ever. Why not streamline your bills and your digital experiences at the same time? Here are three reasons to consider a phone and internet bundle—and how bundling with Verizon gives you more: Monthly savings: The Mobile + Home Discount you get from Verizon’s phone and internet bundle takes money off your bill each month and may even be stacked with other offers, like military or Auto Pay And with our Best Value Guarantee, new and current customers get more control and peace of mind when it comes to their monthly bill.

Extra perks: New and current Verizon customers can get a free entertainment perk like Netflix (With Ads)—plus discounts on other top streaming services—when they combine their mobile and home internet That's savings on top of savings.

New and current Verizon customers can get a free entertainment perk like Netflix (With Ads)—plus discounts on other top streaming services—when they combine their mobile and home internet That’s savings on top of savings. Simple billing and support: One bill each month, one account to manage and one place to go with important questions: This is how your digital life should be. And with Verizon, you can roll your subscriptions into your phone and internet bundle when you take advantage of our exclusively discounted streaming service This creates one monthly payment for all your connectivity and entertainment needs.

Home internet and phone plan options from Verizon Savings and simplicity aside, a Verizon phone and internet bundle offers the power of Fios or our 5G network: For your home: Get the speed you need for your household with Verizon Home Internet plans, from basic web browsing and 1080p HD streaming to 4K Ultra HD streaming and Whole-Home Wi-Fi. Learn more about where Fios or 5G Home internet are available near you. And if you already subscribe to Verizon Fios but pay for mobile service elsewhere, you can try out Verizon’s mobile network free for 90 days to help make your bundling decision even easier.

Get the speed you need for your household with Verizon Home Internet plans, from basic web browsing and 1080p HD streaming to 4K Ultra HD streaming and Whole-Home Wi-Fi. Learn more about where Fios or 5G Home internet are available near you. And if you already subscribe to Verizon Fios but pay for mobile service elsewhere, you can try out Verizon’s mobile network free for 90 days to help make your bundling decision even easier. For your phone: Get unlimited talk, text and data through Verizon’s customizable myPlan, and choose from our reliable 5G network or boost your network speed up to four times with 5G Ultra Wideband. Further customize your plan by adding perks like discounted rates on some of your favorite streaming services. Not sure how to customize your mobile phone plan? Verizon offers pre-packaged plans based on our customers’ most popular picks, which can satisfy any sports enthusiast or streaming fanatic.