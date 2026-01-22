Frontier is a Verizon company: What now?

Frontier is now a Verizon company, bringing better value and more choices to millions more customers across the country. By integrating Frontier’s complementary pure-play fiber network with Verizon’s industry-leading Fios and mobility assets, the company now has an expanded reach of almost 30 million fiber passings across 31 states and Washington, D.C. With the greater availability of premium home internet and mobility services, customers have exclusive access to new services, savings and value they can't get anywhere else. But what does this mean for current Frontier and Verizon customers? Read through the options below to see which best fits you and take advantage of some of the benefits of now being part of Verizon.

I am a Frontier customer. Where do I start? If you are already a Frontier customer, you don’t need to do anything. For now, your account & account management will remain the same, including your existing deals. Verizon will be in touch in the coming months with any updates. You can also check out our frequently asked questions to learn more. However, you may want to take advantage of some of the benefits of being a Verizon customer. Save when you combine your home internet and mobile service with Verizon. Check out our Mobile + Home enrollment hub to learn more or visit Verizon’s Frontier hub to see other options available to you.

I’m a Frontier customer who already has Verizon mobile. If you are a Verizon mobile customer already, linking your Verizon mobile and Frontier accounts has added benefits. Connecting your accounts via our enrollment hub, will allow you to be eligible for the Verizon Mobile + Home internet discount. Get $15 per month off your home internet bill when you have both a Frontier Fiber internet plan and Verizon mobile phone plan1 and if you have Frontier Fiber 2 Gig or higher2, get a credit for up to $10 a month for one of our mobile perks. Perks include: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (Con Comerciales)

Netflix y HBO Max (Con Comerciales)

Apple One

Apple Music Familiar

YouTube Premium

Y más Learn more on our Mobile + Home enrollment hub. I don’t have Verizon mobile. If you’re not already a Verizon mobile customer, consider switching to a Verizon Unlimited plan for your mobile phone. If you’re a Frontier customer, get 4 mobile lines at $20/line.3 With myPlan, you can customize your mobile plan to suit your needs including a wide range of perks. Take advantage of the opportunity to save on your home internet by bundling services with Verizon.

I’m a Verizon mobile customer. Should I switch my home internet to Frontier? You can! Check availability to see if Frontier Fiber is available in your area, and take advantage of our Mobile + Home benefits. Eligible plans can receive $15 per month off your home internet bill1, and if you choose a Frontier Fiber 2 Gig plan or higher2, you’ll get up to a $10 per month credit for a mobile perk. You can also enjoy 6 months of fiber internet, on us with Frontier Fiber internet plans up to 1 Gig w/ Auto Pay + Mobile + Home Discount (then up to $34.99/mo thereafter; depending on plan).4

What if I have Verizon Home Internet? Do I have to change to Frontier Fiber? Current 5G Home Internet (and LTE Home Internet) customers do not need to take any action to continue their Verizon internet services. However, Frontier Fiber may be available at your current address, which means you can get the reliability and speed of fiber while still getting the benefits of being a Verizon customer. If you’d like to switch to fiber internet services or review your internet options, check availability to see what’s open for your home.