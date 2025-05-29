Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Orbic Speed X 5G Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.

Before you download:

  • Make sure you have a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your device is plugged into AC power or your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

System Update 2

The details:

Release date: 05/29/2025
Software Version: R562L5_v1.0.89_BVZ

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements for your device.

System Update 1

The details:

Release date: 11/11/2024
Software Version: R562L5_v1.0.85_BVZ

What's changing:

The current software update:

  • Provides improvements to Data usage API.
  • Provides improvements to MDM settings.
  • Provides improvements to the software update assistant.
  • Provides performance enhancements to the mobile experience.
  • Addressed an issue where the device continuously reboot after entering Welcome mode when using a Samsung charger.
  • Includes the latest security patches.

Additional support

Orbic SPEED X 5G - View Software Version

Orbic SPEED X 5G - Update Firmware

Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup

Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assist...

Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Software Upda...

Orbic SPEED X 5G - Restart Device