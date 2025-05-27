|
Verizon Gizmo Watch3 - Adventure Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
The update will automatically be pushed to your device. Ensure your device is powered on to receive the update. This software will also be available to pull via over-the-air (OTA). To perform the pull you will need to:
- Open the GizmoHub app on your phone.
- From the app's home screen, select More > Manage Devices.
- Select your device.
- Scroll down and select Check device software updates.
If a software update is needed, it will begin when the Gizmo Watch 3 - Adventure is placed on its charger. The watch must be turned on and the charger plugged into power.
System Update 2.1
The details:
Release date: 12/16/2024
Software Version: QTAX59_20B25
What's changing:
The current software update provides the following:
- Location indicator interface
- Activity Tracker Phase 2 (adds speed)
- Key trigger for Gizmo Helper
- Battery health information
The following issues have been resolved:
- Flashlight issue
- Second display black screen issue
- Vibration issue
System Update 1
The details:
Release date: 08/13/2024
Software Version: QTAX59_20B20
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Provides the latest security updates.
- Introduces Phase 1 of the Activity Tracker Feature.
- Provides wireless charging improvements.
- Improves SIM activation and the activation flow.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.