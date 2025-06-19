Velocidades 4G LTE vs. tu red doméstica
If you’ve experienced the power of Verizon 5G or 4G LTE speeds on a mobile device, you know how fast they can be. The same capabilities are necessary for your home internet experience, too. Coverage, reliability and speed matter when you need to surf the web, stream movies, download files or work from home. That’s why Verizon uses its 4G LTE and 5G networks to reshape the way people work and play online at home, too. Here’s what that means.
Tapping the power of Verizon’s high-speed mobile networks
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network can deliver transformational mobile speeds and capabilities on the nation’s most reliable 5G network,1 allowing you to download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds,2 experience console-quality gaming on the go3 and more. And with perks available through Verizon’s myPlan, you have the connectivity and entertainment you want without paying for more than you need.
Where Verizon 5G is unavailable, Verizon’s 4G LTE network can meet our daily web and entertainment needs— browsing the web, streaming music and watching high-definition (HD) videos.
Performance on the go is something we’ve come to rely on from our mobile connections. And Verizon’s cutting-edge mobile network technology can deliver the same for your home network.
What 4G LTE speed can do
4G LTE is the foundation for much of today’s wireless communication, and it can provide reliable home internet service as well. Verizon’s 4G LTE wireless broadband can provide average download speeds of 20 Mbps (megabits per second) and peak download speeds approaching 50 Mbps. Megabits per second are important for determining the streaming quality of movies, games, music and videos whether you’re at home or on a smartphone. For example, as download rates approach 5 Mbps, you’ll experience less buffering during HD streams.
4G LTE speed vs. 5G speed
While Verizon 4G LTE can support typical home and mobile connectivity needs, Verizon’s 5G network takes connectivity further—and faster. 5G Home Internet provides faster speeds at home with reliable Wi-Fi, 1080p HD streaming and increased upload speeds for more efficient file transfers.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet includes guaranteed pricing up to 5 years with no surprise price hikes—and any device connected to your Verizon 5G Home Internet Wi-Fi network will enjoy no data caps.5 And 5G Home Ultimate offers even faster speeds, ultra-HD 4K streaming and Whole-Home Wi-Fi.
Beyond the home, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network allows mobile gaming, entertainment and remote work with ultra-low lag so you can take your home experience on the go. And when you bundle your home internet and mobile plans through Verizon, you can keep more money each month on your internet bill and get a free perk on us6(up to $10/mo) with select home internet plans and credit for switching from your current internet service provider.7
Alternatives to 5G and 4G LTE at home
Verizon’s Fios—a 100% fiber-optic network—can deliver lightning-fast web and streaming experiences to all the connected devices in your home. Fios plans start at 300 Mbps and offer symmetrical (or nearly symmetrical) upload and download speeds. Check out the comparison chart for more information.
|
Fios
|
5G Home Ultimate
|
5G Home Plus
|
5G Home
|
LTE
|
Up to 2 Gbps download
Ultra-HD 4k streaming
Ideal for working from home
Ideal for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag
|
Hasta 300 Mbps para descargas
Ultra HD 4K Ideal for working from home
Good for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices with minimal lag
|
Up to 150 Mbps download
Streaming de videos en alta definición de 1080p
Good for working from home
Good for gaming and streaming
Supports multiple connected devices
|
Up to 100Mbps download
Streaming de videos en alta definición de 1080p
Good for working from home
Supports multiple connected devices
|
Descargas con velocidades de hasta 50 Mbps
Streaming de videos en alta definición de 1080p
Best for homes with few connected devices
Have you ever experienced an internet outage during a key moment in your favorite series or during work? With Wi-Fi Backup from Verizon, you won’t have to. Wi-Fi Backup kicks in when your primary internet—no matter who your ISP is—goes out. Unlike a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Backup powers your entire home with Verizon’s reliable cellular network for up to seven days each month so you can continue working, streaming or gaming.
How does your current internet speed stack up? Test it now.
Level up your connectivity with Verizon.
Ready to take your home internet further? Check availability to learn what Verizon home internet options are available near you.
- Según el informe sobre el Estado de 5G en Estados Unidos de RootMetrics® del segundo semestre de 2024. Evaluada con los mejores smartphones disponibles en el mercado en 3 redes móviles nacionales de todos los tipos de redes disponibles. Tus experiencias pueden variar. Las clasificaciones RootMetrics no implican respaldo a Verizon.
- El acceso a 5G requiere un dispositivo compatible con 5G en un área de cobertura de 5G.
- Las velocidades de descarga pueden variar según las condiciones de la red y la cobertura, y según la optimización del contenido para 5G Ultra Wideband.
- Servicios 5G Home / LTE Home Internet proporcionados a través de la red móvil; las velocidades varían debido a factores que afectan las redes móviles.
- Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/
- Perk On Us Credit: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible Fios 2 Gig, Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
- Para nuevos clientes de Verizon Home Internet que cancelaron su servicio de internet anterior e incurrieron en un cargo por cancelación prematura (ETF, por sus siglas en inglés) en los últimos 4 meses. La oferta no es transferible y no tiene valor en efectivo ni de reembolso. Debes proporcionar la documentación del ETF para Internet de tu proveedor de servicios anterior dentro de los 90 días posteriores a la instalación/configuración de Verizon Home Internet y la oferta se aplicará a través de un crédito de factura, en tu cuenta de Verizon, por el monto del ETF hasta $500. Eres el único responsable de pagar el cargo por cancelación prematura a tu anterior proveedor de servicio. Si tú o nosotros cancelamos el servicio de Verizon Home Internet dentro de los 90 días posteriores a la instalación/configuración, el crédito de ETF se reembolsará a tu factura final. Se aplican otros términos.
