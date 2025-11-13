Switching phone carriers doesn't have to be a complicated chore—and it doesn't need to leave you feeling uncertain about value or service, either. If you switch to Verizon, you can expect help leaving your current provider, perks that enhance your plan and our Best Value Guarantee with no surprise price hikes—all on America's Best 5G network.1 Whether you're bringing your own device or getting a new one from us, this helpful guide can show you how to get started.

Does Verizon offer deals for switching carriers? Verizon invites AT&T and T-Mobile customers to bring a recent phone bill to any of our local stores for a free review and a chance to find out how to get a Better Deal2 with us. A Verizon rep can help you determine things like which lines, add-ons or streaming bundles you're using and which you can do without. You'll also find out how Verizon's 3-year price lock guarantee compares to teaser rates that may jump after an introductory period.

Why switch to Verizon mobile plans? Verizon's mobile plans offer value and the flexibility to pair the plan you want with the coverage you need and the perks you love. You'll also get discounts on top streaming platforms and be able to save even more on your monthly phone bill when you bundle your mobile and home internet plans with Verizon. Here’s what Verizon gives you: Unlimited talk, text and data. Message who you want to when you want and surf the web with no limits. 5G and 4G LTE networks. Typical download speeds of 162-622 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 35-148 Mbps on 5G/4G LTE. Call filter spam blocker. Screens incoming calls and spam to filter out the calls you don’t want from the ones you do. Same great phone deals for everyone. With eligible trade-in, any condition guaranteed, on any current plan.3 Price-lock guarantee on all current plans. No surprise price hikes.

No surprise price hikes. Discounted entertainment, all in one place. Great prices on streaming services and online gaming, managed from your Verizon account.

Great prices on streaming services and online gaming, managed from your Verizon account. Free satellite texting on all plans . Satellite-based texting is available when traditional service is unavailable. 4

. Satellite-based texting is available when traditional service is unavailable. Free family monitoring on all plans. Includes GPS tracking and location check-ins. Financial tools and services for phone bill savings. Credit card and high-yield savings account options are available.

How to switch to Verizon from AT&T, T-Mobile and other carriers Whether you're bringing your own device, trading in an old one or buying a new device, Verizon has clear, easy steps you can follow: Check your eligibility status for bringing your own device or trading in a device.

Choose the Verizon myPlan that suits your coverage needs.

Add the perks you want to enhance your plan.

Transfer your number or get a new one.

Activate your service online or in-store.